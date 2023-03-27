Entertainment listings for March 30 to April 9, 2023

Live music

March 30

Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

March 31

Colin Hart at Twin Barns Brewery from 5 to 8 p.m.

Brady Myrick Duo at Pour Decisions from 7 to 10 p.m.

April 1

Chase Campbell Band at Tower Hill Tavern from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mac Holmes at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Sweetbloods at Twin Barns Brewing from 5 to 8 p.m.

Charlie Chronopoulos at Over The Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dusty Gray at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

April 2

Chase Campbell Band at Tower Hill Tavern from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Colin Hart at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Okee Dokee Brothers at Chubb Theatre at 2 p.m.

NHMC Sunday Sessions presents Eric Lindberg at the Bank of NH Stage at 6 p.m.

April 5

Justin Cohn at UNO Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Old-Time Piano Concert at The Audi at 7:30 p.m.

April 7

Paul Driscoll at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Andrea Paquin at Pour Decisions Brewing from 7 to 10 p.m.

Resurrection Blues Revue at Chubb Theatre at 7 p.m.

Shane Profitt with Annie Brobst Band at the Bank of NH Stage at 7 p.m.

April 8

John McArthur at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Lone Wolf Project at Twin Barns from 5 to 8 p.m.

Kimayo at Over The Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

April 9

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Stage shows

“22-23 Education Series: Rhapsody in Black” at the Bank of NH Stage on March 30 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Written and performed by LeLand Gantt and developed at NYC’s Actors Studio by Estelle Parsons, the one-man show Rhapsody in Black explores Gantt’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. We follow his spellbinding life story — from an underprivileged childhood in the ghettos of McKeesport, Pennsylvania to teenage experiments with crime and drugs to scholastic achievement and an acting career where he is often the only African-American in the room.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival on March 31 at 6 p.m. SYRCL’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival has celebrated over 20 years of inspiring activism through film and art.

“Don’t Talk to the Actors” at the Hatbox Theatre on March 31, April 1, 7, and 8 (7:30 p.m.) and April 2 (2 p.m.). The best laid plans go awry when the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound play resort to manipulation, diva-like behavior, and chaotic abandon to get what they want. Fledgling playwright Jerry Przpezniak and his fiancée are a couple of Buffalo greenhorns suddenly swept up in the whirlwind of New York’s theater scene when Jerry’s play is optioned for the big money, ego-driven world of Broadway. It’s a young playwright’s dream, but the crazy characters and dilemmas they encounter are the things theatrical nightmares are made of.

“The MET: Live in HD: Falstaff” on April 1 at 12: 30 p.m. baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park Ailyn Pérez, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.

Conversations with Concord Authors 2023 at the Bank of NH Stage on April 5 at 7:30 p.m. The greater Concord area is a creative landscape that includes many gifted authors, writing in every possible genre. Following in the footsteps of last year’s memorable evening…Come join the remarkable Laura Knoy as she talks with some of those authors. It will be an entertaining evening filled with humor, heart and inspiration. You may even discover your own “inner writer” in the process.

Matinee Arts Dance Company on tour presents “Flamenco Ballet” on April 6 at the Audi.

Red River Theatre

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (R). When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Proof of vaccination is required.

“The Lost King” (PG-13). Guided by instinct and spectral visions, an ambitious writer and amateur historian defies the academic establishment to unearth Richard III’s long-missing remains in a Leicester car park.

“Inside” (R). A high-end art thief becomes trapped inside a luxury, high-tech penthouse in New York’s Times Square after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.

Related Posts