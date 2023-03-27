Andrew North and Rangers have new members, album

Andrew North & The Rangers will release a new live album, “Thanks for the Warning – Vol. 1,” on May 13. The New Hampshire-based jam sextet recently unveiled the single Infinity Spinning from their forthcoming ten-track LP, which features highlights from the band’s live shows in 2022.

The band’s debut studio album, “Phosphorescent Snack,” was released to critical acclaim in 2021. In 2022, the group recruited two new members, and the lineup now consists of keyboardist Andrew North; drummer Dale Grant; saxophonists Rob O’Brien and Jillian Rorke; bassist Chip Spangler; and percussionist Randy Hunneyman.

“We had such an incredible year, with new band members and some really big shows,” explained North. “It’s been an adventure. We’ve got so many new songs right now, and we felt like the energy of live recordings would be the right way to document that.”

Andrew North & the Rangers have released the first single from the new album: Infinity Spinning, which quickly became a live staple following its debut in 2021. The album is available for pre-order now.

Thanks for the Warning – Vol. 1 Tracklist

Thing About the Woods

Epiphone

Fluffy Stranger

Infinity Spinning

Chicken in the Backyard

I Want to be a Ranger

Down the Pipes

50-50

Electrostatic Chills

Sneaky Lou

Related Posts