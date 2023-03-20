Entertainment listings for March 23 to April 1, 2023

Live music

March 23

State Street Combo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

“CCMS Jazz Evening: Up Jumped Spring” at the Bank of NH Stage at 7 p.m.

April Cushman Duo at New England College from 8 to 10 p.m.

Carrie & The Wingmen at Area 23 Pub from 8 to 11 p.m.

March 24

Mikey G at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

Sam Hammerman at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Pats Peak from 6 to 9 p.m.

Jake Hunsinger Duo at Pour Decisions Brewing Co from 7 to 10 p.m.

Renegade Cartel at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 8 to 11 p.m.

“Dueling Pianos” at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.

5 Days Apart at Area 23 Pub from 8 to 11 p.m.

March 25

Justin Cohn at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Acoustic Circle at Area 23 Pub from 2 to 5 p.m.

Rebecca Turmel at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dwayne Haggins at Over The Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Brad Myrick at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Souled Out Show Band at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m.

Holy Fool at Area 23 Pub from 8 to 11 p.m.

March 26

Eric & Cliff at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sing-Along Piano Bar with Keith Balanger at the Bank of NH Stage at 6 p.m.

March 28

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

March 29

Chris Lester at UNO Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

March 30

Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

March 31

Charlie Chronopoulos at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

Colin Hart at Twin Barns Brewery from 5 to 8 p.m.

Stoned Wasp at Area 23 Pub from 8 to 11 p.m.

April 1

Andrea Paquin at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Acoustic Circle at Area 23 Pub from 2 to 5 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Sweetbloods at Twin Barns Brewing from 5 to 8 p.m.

Charlie Chronopoulos at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dusty Gray at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

80’s Night at Area 23 Pub from 8 to 11 p.m

.

Stage shows

“Ireland with Michael Londra LIVE” at Chubb Theatre on March 23 at 8 p.m. Emmy award-nominated singer and the Voice of ”Riverdance” on Broadway, Michael Londra interlaces songs and stories of Ireland to a backdrop of spectacular footage filmed for his PBS travel series.

Stand-up comedian Juston McKinney at Chubb Theatre on March 25 at 8 p.m.

Stand-up comedian Matt Rife at Chubb Theatre on March 26 at 5 p.m. and a second show at 8 p.m.

Queen City Improv at the Hatbox Theatre on March 24 at 7: 30 p.m.

Stand-up comedian Doris Ballard’s “Say Five Hail Mary’s” at the Hatbox Theatre on March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

“Discovering Magic” at the Hatbox Theatre on March 26 at 2 p.m.

“Rhapsody in Black” at the Bank of NH Stage on March 30 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Written and performed by LeLand Gantt and developed at NYC’s Actors Studio by Estelle Parsons, the one-man show Rhapsody in Black explores Gantt’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. We follow his spellbinding life story — from an underprivileged childhood in the ghettos of McKeesport, Pennsylvania to teenage experiments with crime and drugs to scholastic achievement and an acting career where he is often the only African-American in the room.

“Don’t Talk to the Actors” at the Hatbox Theatre on March 31 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. Fledgling playwright Jerry Przpezniak and his fiancée are a couple of Buffalo greenhorns suddenly swept up in the whirlwind of New York’s theater scene when Jerry’s play is optioned for the big money, ego-driven world of Broadway. It’s a young playwright’s dream, but the crazy characters and dilemmas they encounter are the things theatrical nightmares are made of.

The MET: Live in HD: “Falstaff” on April 1 at the Bank of NH Stage at 12:30 p.m. Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy. Maestro DanieleRustioni takes the podium to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park Ailyn Pérez, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor BogdanVolkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.

Red River Theatre

“Living” (PG-13). Overwhelmed at work and lonely at home, a civil servant’s life takes a heartbreaking turn when a medical diagnosis tells him his time is short. Influenced by a local decadent and a vibrant woman, he continues to search for meaning until a simple revelation gives him a purpose to create a legacy for the next generation.

“Inside” (R). A high-end art thief becomes trapped inside a luxury, high-tech penthouse in New York’s Times Square after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.

“Women Talking” (PG-13). The women of an isolated religious colony reveal a shocking secret about the colony’s men. For years, the men have occasionally drugged the women and then raped them. The truth comes out and the women talk about their new situation.

