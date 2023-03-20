Bulletin board for the week of March 23, 2023

Taylor Rental open house

Stop by Taylor Rental on March 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. for an open house with cocktails and draft beer served by the Bearded Barkeep and hors d’oeuvres provided by El Rodeo Concord. Swing by Taylor Rental in Concord for a quick hello or stay a while. There is no cost for this event, but please RSVP so enough food and drink can be provided for everyone: https://fb.me/e/vvesB9qe

What your ‘moder’ gave you

In a heavily patrilineal society like medieval England, reproduction was meant to reinforce likeness between father and son. While medieval men might have wished to pretend otherwise, women too had a great impact on their children. Join as Dr. Samantha Seal of UNH explores the medieval fears of the female womb and female influence on children on March 24 at 5 p.m. This event is virtual.

She’ll illustrate examples from medieval romance and the poetry of Geoffrey Chaucer, in which mothers subvert fathers’ biological connection with “their” sons, bestowing their own matrilineal traits — magic and monstrosity, holiness and hereditary power — and challenging which sex was the more powerful.

Dr. Samantha Seal is an Associate Professor of English and the Pamela Shulman Professor of European and Holocaust Studies at the University of New Hampshire. She specializes in the study of gender and race in medieval English literature, especially in the poetry of Geoffrey Chaucer. She currently serves as a member of the editorial board of “Speculum: A Journal of Medieval Studies,” held an ACLS faculty fellowship in 2019-2020, and will be a Visiting Scholar at Harvard University in Spring 2023.

Writing family stories

What family stories do you carry with you? What story do you tell over and over? What landscape do you cherish the most? One of the deepest human instincts is to tell our life stories, to figure out who we are and what it means to be human.

Family, Memory, Place: Writing Family Stories will take place on March 26 at 2 p.m. at Woman’s Club of Concord.

This interactive workshop led by Maura MacNeil explores how the landscapes of our lives shape the stories that we tell. Participants explore the themes of family, memory, and place through sample narratives and a series of short writing exercises, gaining a deeper awareness of how their stories can preserve personal, generational, and communal history.

Author event at Gibson’s Bookstore

Hank Phillippi Ryan returns to Gibson’s Bookstore on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. to present her latest thriller, “The House Guest.” “The House Guest” is another diabolical cat-and-mouse thriller from USA Today bestselling author Hank Phillippi Ryan, but which character is the cat, and which character is the mouse? Hank will be joined in conversation by her friend and fellow thriller author, Sarah Stewart Taylor (The Maggie D’arcy Mysteries series).

An untold story of history

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to welcome historian Christopher Gorham as he presents his new book on Anna Marie Rosenberg, in “The Confidante: The Untold Story of the Woman Who Helped Win WWII and Shape Modern America” on Thursday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. The first-ever biography of Anna Marie Rosenberg, a Hungarian Jewish immigrant with only a high school education who went on to be dubbed by Life Magazine “the most important woman in the American government.” Her life ran parallel to the front lines of history yet her influence on 20th-century America, from the New Deal to the Cold War and beyond, has never before been told. For readers of “Hidden Figures, A Woman of No Importance,” and “Eleanor: A Life,” the previously unrecognized life of Anna Rosenberg is extraordinary, inspiring, and uniquely American.

Brewing in NH

Glenn Knoblock explores the fascinating history of New Hampshire’s beer and ale brewing industry from Colonial days, when it was home- and tavern-based, to today’s modern breweries and brew pubs.

Brewing in New Hampshire: An Informal History of Beer in the Granite State from Colonial Times to the Present will take place on March 30, at 6 p.m. at Gilford Public Library. This program was originally scheduled for March 2.

Unusual and rare photos and advertisements document this changing industry and the state’s earliest brewers, including the renowned Frank Jones. A number of lesser-known brewers and breweries that operated in the state are also discussed, including the only brewery owned and operated by a woman before the modern era. Illustrations present evidence of society’s changing attitudes towards beer and alcohol consumption over the years. Whether you’re a beer connoisseur or a “tea-totaler,” this lecture will be enjoyed by adults of all ages.

