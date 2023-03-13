New Hampshire Maple Month: from our trees to your table

It’s that time of year: follow your favorite sweet treat from the local sugarbush to your table this March by taking part in New Hampshire Maple Month. In addition, the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association is celebrating 80 years of educating the public and promoting the maple industry in the Granite State and beyond!

Local maple producers all over the state will host open houses to share their sweet products and show off the maple-making process throughout the month, but especially on Maple Weekend, March 18 and 19. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience one of New Hampshire’s most beloved traditions as local producers offer demonstrations of the boiling process, as well as giveaways and sales of products like syrup, maple popcorn, candies, cotton candy, ice cream, and more.

“From backyard kitchen producers to those with 100,000 taps, we all share a common passion for this New Hampshire tradition dating back centuries,” said Andrew Chisholm, president of the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association. “Our association has grown significantly in 80 years. Working together, all of us can contribute to the New Hampshire maple industry, ensuring we pass down this proud tradition for future generations.”

Maple producers have been busy getting their trees tapped and lines run and now are getting into collecting and boiling. While it’s never a sure bet what the season will bring, the summer of 2022 was not as dry as the summer of 2021 and this winter has had some cold nights, both of which are good for maple-producing trees.

Maple is one of the top ten agricultural crops produced in the state, and in 2022, New Hampshire produced about 3% of the United States’ total maple crop. While sugarbushes produce sap for maple syrup during the maple season, all year round they contribute to a healthier environment, are habitat for many animals and birds, and provide recreational opportunities for people.

To find a producer near you, visit nhmaplemap.org. Each sugarhouse will have their own hours and offerings, so be sure to check their listings or call ahead for details before visiting.

