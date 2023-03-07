Entertainment listings for March 9 to 19, 2023

Live music

March 9

Bach’s Lunch Concert: Celtic Celebration – A Flurry of Folk Tunes from a Living Tradition at the Concord Community Music School from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.

March 10

Alex Cohen at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

Mikey G at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Rebecca Turmel at Over The Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience at the Bank of NH Stage at 7 p.m.

Taylor Hughes at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Kimayo at Pour Decisions from 7 to 10 p.m.

March 11

Scott Solsky at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Mr. Aaron’s Album Release Party at the Bank of NH Stage at 11 a.m.

Andrea Paquin at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Eric and Cliff at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Panorama – Tribute to the Cars at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m

March 15

Brad Myrick at Uno’s Pizzeria and Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

March 17

Mikey G at Patrick’s Pub and Eatery from noon to 3 p.m.

Brad Myrick at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

Tom Boisse at Twin Barns Brewing Co from 5 to 8 p.m.

Jud Caswell at Over The Moon Farmstead from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Lone Wolf Project at Pour Decisions from 7 to 10 p.m.

March 18

Joey Clark at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Kimayo at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

Chris Lester at Twin Barns Brewing from 5 to 8 p.m.

Andrea Paquin at Over The Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

March 19

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 1 to 4 p.m.

Screaming Orphans at the Bank of NH Stage starting at 7 p.m.

Stage shows

Messages from Spirit with Mediums Cindy Kaza and Lauren Rainbow on March 9 at the Bank of NH Stage at 7:30 p.m.

The MET: Live in HD: Lohengrin on March 18 at the Bank of NH Stage at noon. This event is a broadcast of a performance happening live and is shown on the stage’s video wall in high definition.

The Diamonds on March 18 at The Audi at 7:30 p.m. This dynamite four-man group sings your favorite songs from 15 Broadway jukebox musicals – from 1981’s Sophisticated Ladies right up to today’s Beautiful, the Carole King musical. Plus enjoy the meet and greet receptions and unique silent auction.

Vanities by Jack Heifner is a comedy-drama that centers on the lives and friendship of three Texas cheerleaders – beginning in 1963 when the ladies were in high school, continuing through their college years as sorority sisters in 1968, and finally catching up with them again in 1974 when they realize that their interests and livelihoods have changed in many ways. See it at the Hatbox Theatre March 10 to 19 with showtimes Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. More info at hatboxnh.com.

Red River Theatre

2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action. Proof of vaccination is required.

2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary. Proof of vaccination is required.

Living (PG-13), in 1950s London, a humorless civil servant decides to take time off work to experience life after receiving a grim diagnosis.

