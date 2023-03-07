CYPN: Brittany Johnson loves the NH outdoors

Brittany Johnson

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Brittany Johnson. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Brittany Johnson

Where do you live? Concord

Where do you currently work? I’m the Regional Marketing Manager of NH at Breezeline. Breezeline’s entry into the city of Concord last year has offered a new choice in providers with powerful, superfast fiber internet for homes and businesses. Breezeline also offers a new cloud-based StreamTV service. You can learn more at breezeline.com.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? Getting to connect with the community through events. Concord has some pretty great ones! Breezeline is hosting a CYPN event on March 15; we’re excited to show the community our new customer service office and are looking forward to connecting with everyone! If you can’t attend the event, our new customer service center is located at 41 N. Main St., and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? I found CYPN through the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. I have met so many great people through their events that have developed into great partners. CYPN has been a great resource for myself and our company.

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? It’s a city that feels like a small town. I moved here about five years ago and have loved it ever since.

What do you like to do for fun? Hiking, biking, frisbee golf, snowboarding and canoeing. Anything outdoors!

Favorite place to be? Exploring in the White Mountains.

If you could visit any country, where would you go? I have always wanted to hike in the Patagonia in Chile. It’s on my list for 2024.

Last book you’ve read? The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. All of her books are great reads!

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Moritomo has amazing sushi. I highly recommend it!

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? Gibson’s Bookstore & Cafe. I love supporting my local bookstore and they have great coffee. Two of my favorite things.

What’s your favorite memory in Concord? Some of my favorite memories include exploring the small shops downtown, and making a day out of it. Concord has some great local shops.

Visit Breezeline’s new location on Main Street while networking with other young professionals on Wednesday, March 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Breezeline is one of the nation’s largest cable and internet operators. Enjoy delicious food, drinks, and meet new friends from your CYPN community at this fun event. Sign up at concordnhchamber.com.

Related Posts