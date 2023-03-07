City news: Fix leaks, lifeguard training

Here’s a look at some of the highlight’s from last week’s city newsletter.

Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council: March 13, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: March 15, 7 p.m.

Visit concordnh. legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

Fix a leak

March 20 to 26, 2023, is National Fix a Leak Week. More than 10,000 gallons of water are wasted in the average household each year from leaks. Sometimes leaks can be silent and go undetected until you notice an increase in your water bill. Find and fix household leaks to save water, energy, and possibly even money on utility bills.

#FixaLeak Twitter Party: Kick-off Fix a Leak Week on March 20, by joining EPA WaterSense, Concord General Services, and others across the nation for a Twitter Party from 2 to 3 p.m. Join the conversation about how to find and fix water leaks with the hashtag #FixaLeak.

Royal Leak Detection Contest: Water leaks can be a royal pain. Perform a “royal” leak detection to find and fix household leaks. Enter the Royal Leak Detection contest by sharing how you have found and fixed water leaks for a chance to win a new royal “throne” (WaterSense-labeled toilet). Must be a Concord resident to win. The Glacier Bay Power Flush White Elongated Toilet uses 1.28 GPF (gallons per flush) and is certified by EPA WaterSense to use at least 20% less water without sacrificing performance. This toilet features an extra-large trapway to prevent clogs and Niagara Stealth Technology for a quiet, powerful flush with vacuum-assist to fully empty the bowl and eliminate double flushing. It has a flapper-less design, which means no flapper, chains, or levers to replace or leaks to fix. There is no refill noise with an unexposed fill valve, the bowl seat is higher for added comfort, and the seat is soft closing to prevent slamming. To enter, submit a contest entry form online, by mail, or in person at the Utility Billing Office at 311 N. State St. Another entry option is to share in a public social media post how you have found and fixed water leaks. Tag Concord General Services @ConcordNHGS on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Double your chance to win by entering the contest both ways (social media and contest entry form)! All entries must be received by 5 p.m. on March 26. By entering the contest, you agree to the terms and conditions of the official contest rules.

Be a leak detective for Fix A Leak Week! Common leaks around the home include worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets, and other leaking valves. Most leaks are easy to fix. Sometimes a valve or fixture tightening is all that is needed. Learn more about Fix A Leak Week, how to find leaks, the EPA WaterSense Program, and the Royal Leak Detection contest at concordnh.gov/leaks.

Lifeguard training

Want to be a lifeguard? Concord Parks & Recreation will reimburse any lifeguard hired for summer 2023 with a valid certification. Swim NH has a variety of certification classes available. Please visit swimnh.com for more information.

