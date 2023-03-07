Bulletin board for March 9, 2023

Economic impact of climate change

A panel discussion at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law hosted by the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service, co-sponsored by The League of Conservation Voters and The Concord Coalition will focus on the economic and budgetary cost of climate inaction, economic opportunity of climate action and the current and future environmental regulatory landscape

Moderated by Laura Knoy, award-winning journalist and Director of Community Engagement at the Rudman Center, featured panelists include Anne Kelly, Vice President of Government Relations for Ceres, leads the Ceres Policy Network, Brad Campbell, President of the Conservation Law Foundation and Pat Parenteau, Emeritus Professor of Law and Senior Fellow for Climate Policy at the Vermont Law and Graduate School

The panel discussion will take place on March 10, at 9 a.m. in room 282 at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, 2 White Street, Concord. Admission is free and open to the public, but prior registration will be required.

Virtual event with Bernie Sanders

Join Random House Group and Gibson’s Bookstore as Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses his new book, It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, on March 13 at 8 p.m. on Zoom. Senator Sanders will discuss the destructive nature of a system fueled by greed, and how we can work to create a society that provides a decent standard of living for all. Submit your question for the senator when registering, and yours may be answered during the event. Each ticket includes admission to the event and a hardcover copy of It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism.

An afternoon of verse

Join the Poetry Society of New Hampshire for an afternoon of verse on March 15 at 4:30 p.m. Their headlining poets this month are Julia Lisella and Kathleen Aguero. An open mic follows their readings.

Julia Lisella’s most recent collection, Our Lively Kingdom (Bordighera Press, 2022), was named a finalist in the Lauria/Frasca poetry prize. Her poems have appeared in many journals and anthologies, including Ploughshares, Nimrod, Paterson Literary Review, VIA, and Alaska Quarterly Review.

In addition to After That (Tiger Bark Press), Kathleen Aguero’s poetry collections include Investigations: The Mystery of the Girl Sleuth (Cervena Barva Press), Daughter Of (Cedar Hill Books), The Real Weather (Hanging Loose), and Thirsty Day (Alice James Books). She has also co-edited three volumes of multi-cultural literature for the University of Georgia Press (A Gift of Tongues, An Ear to the Ground, and Daily Fare) and is consulting poetry editor of Solstice Literary Magazine.

