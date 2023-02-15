Summer planning begins

Here’s a look at what was included in last Friday’s city newsletter:

Matt Walsh named Deputy City Manager of Development

The City of Concord is pleased to announce that Matt Walsh has been named Deputy City Manager of Development, effective on Feb. 5.

Walsh began his career with the City in October 2001. Over the past 21 years, he has held a variety of positions within the Community Development Department and City Administration, including Director of Redevelopment, Downtown Services, and Special Projects; Assistant for Special Projects; and Community Development Project Manager. He was appointed Interim Deputy City Manager of Development in September 2022. During his tenure with the City, he has managed and been involved with numerous public / private partnerships and projects, including but not limited to the redevelopment of the former Allied Leather Tannery site into Penacook Landing; the City Wide Community Center; Merchants Way off of exit 17; the Merrimack Lodge at White Park; the former NH Employment Security property; and management of the City of Concord’s municipal parking system. He has also continued to successfully manage the City’s three Tax Increment Financing Districts; the RSA 79-E Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive Program; Revolving Loan Fund Program; Community Development Block Grant Program; and Brownfields Program.

As Deputy City Manager of Development, Walsh’s responsibilities include oversight of the Code, Engineering and Planning Divisions; the operation, development and maintenance of the Concord Municipal Airport; and several capital improvement projects. His role also includes coordination of the City of Concord’s community development and economic development initiatives, and oversight of development permitting activities.

“I am pleased to announce that Matt Walsh is moving into the Deputy City Manager of Development role permanently. We are fortunate to have his wealth of knowledge about Concord and his extensive experience in public administration and community development as he takes the next step in his career,” said City Manager Tom Aspell.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected for this exciting opportunity. I am eager to work with the entire community to move Concord forward on its path of continued success and prosperity,” said Walsh.

Walsh graduated from the University of New Hampshire cum laude with a BS in Community Development with a minor in Resource Economics. He also earned a Master Degree in Public Administration from UNH. Prior to joining the City, Walsh was Principal Planner at the Central New Hampshire Regional Planning Commission, and was Town Planner of Alton, New Hampshire. Since 2008, he has served on the NH Community Development Finance Authority’s Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee. He is also a former member of Intown Concord’s Board of Directors, as well as the Concord Young Professionals Network (“CYPN”). Walsh is also graduate of the Leadership Concord Program (Class of 2011). Mr. Walsh was the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 “Young Professional of the Year” and is a member of the Union Leader’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2017.

PGA Junior League Registration Now Open

PGA professional Phil Davis will serve as the Junior League Captain, providing kids with expert coaching and instruction. With parents and family members encouraged to assist as coaches and volunteers, PGA Junior League Golf involves the entire family and introduces kids to an all-ages sport they can play and enjoy together for a lifetime.

Utilizing the foundational youth growth-of-the-game program of the PGA of America, PGA Junior League Golf offers boys and girls, ages 13 and under of all abilities, a fun, social and inclusive opportunity to learn and play golf in a recreational team setting with their friends, complete with numbered jerseys.

The League utilizes a two-person scramble format for competition, which reinforces the team concept and creates a nurturing environment for learning the game. Teams play four, nine-hole matches in a game; Captains can substitute players every three holes, allowing everyone on the team a chance to participate.

Teams typically play between four to six games in the regular season, which runs from June to July. All matches will be on Saturday or Sunday evenings starting at 5 p.m. Practices will be Wednesday or Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m.

Register at pgajrleague.com/junior-league-events/ec45220e-2d58-4032-b553-2019f17f096d.

Winter operations

Concord General Services crews continue to haul snow out of narrow streets and areas with high snow banks. Crews perform snow hauling to improve public safety and accessibility for street parking and line of sight for drivers.

Please be on alert for possible road closures and Emergency No-Parking signs, which are installed on streets anticipated for snow removal by noon the day before if parking will be impacted. Please follow signage throughout the season to allow crews to effectively clear snow. Crews will continue to work through areas as time allows.

Sign up for alerts for road closures, winter parking bans, and trash delays at concordnh.gov/notifyme. Winter parking bans and trash delay alerts are also available on the MyConcordNH mobile app and shared to subscribers of the General Gazette newsletter. Alerts are also displayed on the City website and social media. Follow General Services on Twitter @ConcordNHGS for road closures.

Thank you to all of our snowplow operators, equipment operators, and winter laborers for working hard to provide safe conditions of streets, sidewalks, and public spaces. We appreciate all of the support from the community and thank everyone for their patience as crews continue snow removal throughout the city.

Visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations to learn more about the City’s winter operations and plowing priorities.

Everett Arena

Ice skating at the Douglas N. Everett Arena is quickly approaching the end of the season. While the last day of ice skating will be March 16, the last Saturday session will be held on February 25, and the last Sunday session will be on March 5.

Come get your laps in out on the ice! Skating hours are Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $6 and free for ages three and under. Skate rentals are available for $6 at the arena’s pro shop, and skate sharpening is available for $7 per session. A $60 punch ticket can be purchased for 10 sharpening sessions (that’s a $10 savings, with no expiration).

Adult stick practice continues through March 15 for ages 14 and up. Hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required, and full equipment is recommended.

Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Call for Art in New Hampshire’s Capital City

The City of Concord, NH and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invite sculptors to submit entries for Art on Main, a public art exhibit in the city’s historic downtown and beyond. Accepted entries will be on display from June 2023 through May 2024, and enhance the capital city’s award-winning Main Street.

Concord’s sixth annual outdoor sculpture exhibition is open to sculptors 18 years or older, preferably from New England. This initiative is a partnership between the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Creative Concord Committee and the City of Concord. The Creative Concord Committee is made up of dedicated volunteers who work to enhance the creative economy in the Capital Region.

Artists may submit up to two works for consideration; each must be the property of the artist. All accepted artists will receive a $500 stipend. Accepted artworks must be properly secured upon installation for the safety of visitors and the artwork itself. The City of Concord takes a 30% commission for any sculptures sold to promote the visual arts. The deadline for entries is April 29.

“Concord’s Main Street really is New Hampshire’s Main Street,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Works exhibited in Art on Main will be displayed in a destination city, full of unique shops, restaurants and cultural venues that attract a high volume of visitors throughout the year. Art on Main enhances these attractions by creating an open-air gallery that is free for all to enjoy. Last year the exhibit expanded to include an installation at the Community Center in the Heights neighborhood. The Creative Concord Committee hopes to include other city neighborhoods as well.

For more information about the City of Concord’s sixth annual outdoor sculpture exhibition, or to submit work for consideration, please visit concordnhchamber.com/arts. Questions should be directed to Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce President, Tim Sink, CCE, at (603) 224-2508 or tsink@concordnhchamber.com.

Related Posts