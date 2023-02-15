Entertainment listings

Live music

Feb. 16

Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Soggy Po Boys Concert at Concord Community Music School from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

Michael McArthur at Twin Barns Brewing from 5 to 9 p.m.

Charlie Chronopoulous at Pour Decisions Brewing from 7 to 10 p.m.

Fatha Groove at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 8 to 11 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Tower Hill Tavern from 9 to 11:59 p.m.

Joe Messineo and Taylor Hughes at Area 23 Pub.

Feb. 18

Eyes of Age at the downtown Concord winter farmer’s market from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Honey Bees at Two Villages Art Society from 4 to 6 p.m.

Adrea Paquin at Twin Barns Brewing from 5 to 8 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Over The Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Colin Hart at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Dusty Gray at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Renegade Cartel at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Andrew North and The Rangers at Area 23 Pub.

Feb. 19

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 1 to 4 p.m.

Feb. 21

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Feb. 22

Chris Lester at Unos Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Feb. 23

Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Feb. 24

Ken Budka at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

Kimayo at Twin Barns Brewing Co. from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dancing Madly Backwards at Pour Decisions Brewing from 8 to 11 p.m.

Stoned Wasp at Area 23 Pub.

Just Sayin at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 8 to 11 p.m.

Feb. 25

John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Carrie and The Wingmen at Area 23 Pub.

Feb. 26

Hank Osborne at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Beats by J.D at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 1 to 3 p.m.

Colin Herlihy at Mount Sunapee from 3 to 5 p.m.

Tyler Levs at Twin Barns Brewing from 5 to 8 p.m.

Chris Lester at Over The Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m

Justin Cohn at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Stage shows

Breadcrumbs – theatre KAPOW on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., and 19 at 2 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage. A reclusive fiction writer diagnosed with dementia must depend upon a troubled young caretaker to complete her autobiography. In a symbiotic battle of wills, they delve into the dark woods of the past, unearthing a tragedy that shatters their notions of language, loneliness and essential self.

The 39 Steps at The Audi on Feb. 24 and 25 (7:30 p.m.) and 26 (2 p.m.). An ordinary man is flung into extraordinary circumstances when a female spy is murdered in his London flat. With a team of killers on his trail, Richard Hannay is tracked across England and Scotland, defying death in one seemingly inescapable scrape after another – including romance!

The World Was Ours at Hatbox Theatre on Feb. 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. The coveted Eadburg Art Endowment is about to be awarded to one of three finalists who have three very different artistic visions. Prof. Adley Schwartz has traditional views, Z-Jones believes art is rebellion, while Joy wants her art to scream didactic societal messages. All three find themselves in a museum waiting room while the board makes their final decision. Their divergent views escalate when they realize the lucrative grant will come with demands that may compromise their artistic and moral values. Looking on (and bickering) from the ether are none other than Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol and Bob Ross.

Croce Plays Croce on Feb. 23 at Chubb Theatre, show starts at 8 p.m.

Alan Doyle on Feb. 23 at the Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. From the moment he burst onto the scene in the early 1990s with his band Great Big Sea, Canadians fell in love with the pride of Petty Harbour, Newfoundland, whose boundless charisma and sense of humour was eclipsed only by his magnetic stage presence.

Black History Month Unity Concert with Martin Toe and Destin Boy Official on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Red River Theatre

A Man Called Otto (PG-13) Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks) is a grumpy, suicidal widower who seems to relish criticizing and judging everyone.

80 For Brady (PG-13). Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.

