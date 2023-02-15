Bulletin board for week of Feb. 16, 2023

Virtual author talk

Elissa R. Sloan returns to Gibson’s Bookstore on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. for her second virtual event, with her second novel, Hayley Aldridge is Still Here.

Elissa will be in conversation with author Laura Hankin (Happy and You Know It, A Special Place for Women).

Jazz life showcase

Vaughn A. Booker, Jr., Ph.D. showcases the religious lives of jazz greats such as Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, and Mary Lou Williams, from his book, Lift Every Voice and Swing: Black Musicians and Religious Culture in the Jazz Century (NYU Press, 2020).

Tune in to this virtual event on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

Exploring the musicians’ expressions of faith, Dr. Booker shows how these jazz professionals enacted religious beliefs and practices that echoed, contested with, and diverged from the predominant African American religious culture of their time, allowing them to hold unconventional positions of religious authority.

For more information, visit nhhumanities.org/programs

Crafts, drafts event

A tasting benefit hosted by Concord Hospital Trust, proceeds from Crafts, Drafts & Barrels support the Cardiovascular Institute at Concord Hospital. Enjoy an evening of spirits, beer & wine sponsored by Martignetti Companies of Northern New England and New Hampshire Distributors on Feb. 17 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

There will be tasty bites from local restaurants, a silent auction, mocktails and non-alcoholic options. Visit giveto.concordhospital.org/events/crafts-drafts-barrels/registration

Uncertainty in ER

Concord’s own Farzon A Nahvi, M.D., an ER physician at Concord Hospital, presents Code Gray, a narrative-driven medical memoir that places you directly in the crucible of urgent life-or-death decision-making, offering insights that can help us cope at a time when the world around us appears to be falling apart.

Head to Gibson’s Bookstore to listen in on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

In the tradition of books by such bestselling physician-authors as Atul Gawande, Siddhartha Mukherjee, and Danielle Ofri, this beautifully written memoir by an emergency room doctor takes place during one of his routine shifts at an urban ER. Intimately narrated as it follows the experiences of real patients, it is filled with fascinating, adrenaline-pumping scenes of rescues and deaths, and the critical, often excruciating follow-through in caring for the patients’ families.

Woman who dares

Jennie Powers took a stand against social vices in New Hampshire and Vermont in the early twentieth century. She was a humane society agent in Keene from 1903-1936 and one of the first humane society agents to become a deputy sheriff in New Hampshire. Jennie was known across the country as “The Woman Who Dares” cited by the Boston Post newspaper in 1906 as having arrested more men than any other woman in America. As a photographic activist, she used her camera to document animal cruelty, family violence, and wide-spread poverty in New Hampshire’s Monadnock region and beyond.

This one-hour illustrated presentation from Jenna Carroll introduces us to Jennie’s life story, the work of humane societies at the turn of the twentieth century, and the politics of the Progressive Era from a local perspective.

Hosted by Center for the Arts, Lake Sunapee Region, on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at New London Inn.

Related Posts