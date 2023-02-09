City copes with the snow and cold

Here’s a look at what was included in the city newsletter last Friday:

Upcoming Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council: Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Feb.15, 7 p.m.

Visit concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

Winter Heating Safety

We want to remind the community to use heating sources properly and carefully to avoid a fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, local fire departments responded to an estimated average of 44,210 fires involving heating equipment per year in 2016-2020, accounting for 13% of all reported home fires during this time. These fires resulted in annual losses of 480 civilian deaths, 1,370 civilian injuries, and more than $1 billion in direct property damage.

Anyone requiring assistance in a non-emergency should call 211. Always call 911 in the event of an emergency or a fire.

Winter Operations

Concord General Services crews have been busy with snow removal throughout the city. This week, crews continued to clear sidewalks and worked to haul snow out of narrow streets and areas with high snow banks to improve line of sight for drivers. Emergency No-Parking signs are installed on streets anticipated for snow removal by noon the day before. Please follow these no parking signs throughout the season to allow crews to effectively clear snow. Crews will continue to work through areas as time allows.

Sign up for alerts for road closures, winter parking bans, and trash delays at http://www.concordnh.gov/notifyme. Winter parking bans and trash delay alerts are also available on the MyConcordNH mobile app and shared to subscribers of the General Gazette newsletter. Alerts are also displayed on the City website and social media. Follow General Services on Twitter @ConcordNHGS for road closures.

Crews work as quickly and efficiently as possible to plow the 220 center line miles (440 lane miles) of streets and 90 miles of sidewalks throughout the city on a priority level basis.

Thank you to all of our snowplow operators and winter laborers for working hard to provide safe conditions of streets, sidewalks, and public spaces. We appreciate all of the support from the community and thank everyone for their patience as crews continue snow removal throughout the city.

Visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations to learn more about the City’s winter operations and plowing priorities.

Ice Season Continues

Come ice skate at the Douglas N. Everett Arena! Skating hours are Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $6 and free for ages 3 and under. Skate rentals are available for $6 at the arena’s pro shop, and skate sharpening is available for $7 per session. A $60 punch ticket can be purchased for 10 sharpening sessions (that’s a $10 savings, with no expiration). Ice skating will continue through March 16.

Adult stick practice will be offered through March 15 for ages 14 and up. Hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required, and full equipment is recommended.

Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

