Bulletin board for Feb. 9, 2023

Beat the librarians

The trivia challenge is back! Head to Lithermans Limited in Concord to test your trivia skills on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

Create a team of four to six players, and compete against a group of librarians made up of staff from the Baker Free Library and Concord Public Library. Bookish trivia will appear alongside questions about science, sports, pop culture, and more. Prizes for winners.

Poetry Society presents

Join the Poetry Society of New Hampshire for an afternoon of verse on Feb. 15 at 4:30 p.m. Their poet this month is Amanda Russell.

Amanda Russell is a poet and stay-at-home mom. Her debut poetry chapbook, Barren Years, was published by Finishing Line Press (2019). Her poems have appeared in Trailer Park Quarterly, First Literary Review- East, EcoTheo Review, South Florida Poetry Journal and the anthology mightier: poets for social justice. For links to articles, interviews and more, please visit poetrussell.wordpress.com.

Masks are strongly encouraged but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. See gibsonsbookstore.com for more information.

Talkin’ books

Head to Concord Public Library for a discussion of Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford on Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Pick up your copy at any CPL location, or look for the eBook on Libby. Visit concordpubliclibrary.net to register.

Virtual novel event

Elissa R Sloanreturns to Gibson’s Bookstore for her second virtual event on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., with her second novel, Hayley Aldridge is Still Here! Elissa will be in conversation with author Laura Hankin (Happy and You Know It, A Special Place for Women)

From the author of The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes comes yet another sharp, page-turning novel about a forgotten child star and former Hollywood “It” Girl who is now fighting back against the conservatorship that has controlled her life for the past decade.

Elissa R. Sloan is a Texas-native Japanese-American with a penchant for reading books and celebrity gossip. She lives in Austin with her husband and two cats in a house with a rolling library ladder.

This event is held online only via Zoom Webinar. Registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/ 492914800437.

