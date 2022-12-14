City news: Explore the city’s forests

Pictures from new Concord Community Center

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Upcoming meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Planning Board: December 21, 7 p.m.

Visit https://concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

Group Hike

Join Fran, vice-chair of the Trails Subcommittee, on Dec. 17at 9:30 a.m. at the Weir Road, Boscawen Town Forest Trails. The group will meet at the Weir Road parking lot entrance in Boscawen off Queen Street. The four-mile hike through the Boscawen Town Forest will go to Balancing Rock via the Colby Trail and Boscawen Hill Loop. Trails are moderate/rocky. All are welcome, including well-behaved dogs on leash. Trail map can be found at concordnh.gov/trails (Map 4). For more information, email bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

Citizen Self-Service Portal

This portal includes online permit applications for Code Administration permits (Building, Zoning, Miscellaneous Permits, and Health & Licensing Permits/Licenses); Engineering; Fire Department Inspections; and Planning.

The portal’s convenient features include online applications for residents and contractors, including a savable template feature for ease of use; easy viewing of inspections and an online calendar; and online invoice payments.

Access the permit portal at https://egselfservice.concordnh.gov/EnerGov_Prod/SelfService#/home.

Fall Leaf Collection

Bulk leaf collection is complete as of this morning. Bagged leaf collection is finishing up today and provided three separate guaranteed collections for residents with curbside trash collection. View the Fall Leaf Collection Map (zoom in to see collection dates).

Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is now closed for the season.

We thank residents for their participation in this year’s program. More information is available at http://www.concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Ice season at the Everett Arena

Ice season continues at the Douglas N. Everett Arena.

Ice Skating: Ice skating hours are Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $6 and free for ages 3 and under. Skate rentals are available for $6 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating will continue through March 16, 2023.

Adult Stick Practice: Adult stick practice is offered for ages 14 and up on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 to 11:15 a.m. through March 15. Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required, and full equipment is recommended.

The arena will be closed on Dec. 25 but will be open on January 1 for New Year’s Day.

Hope to see you on the ice! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Parks and recreation

The deadline for recreational basketball for grade 3 to 12 is Friday, Dec. 16.

Laser tag will be held Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Green Street Community Center as part of the middle school Cabin Fever activities. Cost is $25 per person. Register at concordparksandrec.com.

Family open drop-in basketball is held Wednesdays through Dec. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Family open gym will be Dec. 27 and 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Dec. 31 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the City-wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road, Concord. All children must be supervised by parents or guardians 16 or older. An adult can bring a max of six children. Cost is $2 a resident, $3 non-resident, adults are free.

Letters to Santa

Come by the library through Dec. 16 to write a letter to Santa! The library has all the materials you need to write a letter and we will make sure that it gets mailed. Visit the children’s room on the second floor of the main branch, 45 Green St.

