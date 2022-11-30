Entertainment for the week of Dec. 1, 2022

A Christmas Carol will run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. through Dec. 17 at the Hatbox Theatre.

Live music

Dec. 1

Jordan Fletcher with Maggie Ryan, with opener Nashville Newcomers will be at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

The Trio d’Anches de Concord presents “Exquisitely French! Reed Trios 1935-1945” as the December Bach Lunch Lecture at the Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Dec. 2

Spencer and the Walrus bring the music of the Beatles to the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Sam Hammerman at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Train Wreck at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 3

Mr. Aaron’s Holiday Party at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 11 a.m.

Start Making Sense at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Seamus Egan Celtic Christmas at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Josh Foster at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Andrew Geano at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Amanda McCarthy at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m. and Chris Lester from 6 to 9 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Scott Solsky at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 4

Ballroom Thieves with guest Griffin William Sherry of The Ghost of Paul Revere at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7 p.m.

April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tyler Levs at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:20 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Dec. 7

Brad Myrick at Uno Pizzeria and Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dec. 8

The Canterbury Singers share the glad tidings of the holiday season with this program of American folk tune favorites as the December Bach Lunch Concert at 12:10 p.m. at the Concord Community Music School

Dec. 9

Jud Caswell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dec. 10

Paul Gormley at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Kimayo at the Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Ian Archibold at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Stage shows

Legally Blonde: The Musical will come to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ccanh.com

Comedian Chelsea Handler brings her “Vaccinated and Horny” tour to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. Age 18+ with ID required. ccanh.com

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns to the Hatbox Theatre from Dec. 2 to 18 with showtimes Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. In this original adaption of the holiday classic, Hatbox Theatre focuses on how the dream-like qualities of the ghost story aspect of Dickens’ work. Is it “an undigested bit of beef” that leads Scrooge to have bad dreams or is he really being visited by ghosts intent on helping him redeem himself. Audience members, too, will wonder if they are dreaming when they are immersed in sound, lights and projections that bring out these eerier aspects of Scrooge’s fateful night. hatboxnh.com

The Dysfunction of Social Practice Art Installation and Experiential Dance Performance will be held at Kimball Jenkins School of Art on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Curated by partners Karina Kelley and Bill Stelling, “The Dysfunction of Social Practice” features the art of Zackary DeWitt, Emmett Donlon, Rosemary Mack, Heather Morgan and Meghan Samson. As artists and people come back to gathering as we once did, what scars remain and how do we rebound? Dancers Kelly Diamond, Alyssa Desruisseaux, Anthony Bounphakhom and Sallie Werst will embody the humor, awkwardness and tenderness of those experiences. The art installation and dance experience will take place at the historic Kimball Jenkins Victorian mansion in the heart of Concord’s historic district. kimballjenkins.com

Handel’s Messiah will be performed at St. Paul’s Church, 22 Centre St., on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. (open rehearsal) and Dec. 4 at p.m. (performance) to conclude the fall line-up of the Walker Lecture Series. A musical rite of the holiday season, this Baroque-era oratorio still awes listeners more than 250 years after the composer’s death. Concord’s performance, conducted by Benjamin Greene, will include professional soloists and a community chorus. walkerlecture.org

Concord Dance Academy presents its Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. theaudi.org

The Met’s: The Hours will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Dec. 10 at 12:55 p.m. ccanh.com

Turning Pointe Center of Dance will bring its Nutcracker to the Concord City Auditorium on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. theaudi.org

The Capital Jazz Orchestra presents the Holiday Pops at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. ccanh.com

Symphony N.H. presents Holiday POPS! on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. theaudi.org

Red River Theatres

She Said (R)

The Menu (R)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

Paris is Burning (R)

Related Posts