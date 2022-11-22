Entertainment for Nov. 23 to Dec. 3

Live music
Nov. 25
Brad Myrick at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Mikey G. at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Tina J at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 8 to 11 p.m.
Brian Booth Jazz Quartet at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Kilroy at Penuche’s Ale House
Nov. 26
Chris Torrey at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market form 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Hart of Sound (Colin Hart) at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Acoustic Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Matt the Sax at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Dusty Gray Duo at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Prof Harp at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Chris Powers at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Tumble Toads at Penuche’s Ale House
Nov. 27
Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Brad Myrick at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 29
Dave Gerard at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Nov. 30
Chris Lester at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.
Brian Boot at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 2
Sam Hammerman at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Audio Jam at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 3
Josh Foster at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Andrew Geano at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Amanda McCarthy at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Chris Lester at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Steve Dennis at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Stage shows
Dueling Pianos will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m.
Sophie B. Hawkins with Seth Glier will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.
Walker Lecture Series presents Granite State Ringers – A Nutcracker Christmas at the Concord City Audi on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Nashville Newcomers presents Jordan Fletcher with Maddi Ryan at Bank of NH Stage on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.
Legally Blonde The Musical will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Trio d’Anches de Concord, part of Bach’s Lunch Concert, will be at Concord Community Music School’s Recital Hall on Dec. 1 at 12:10 p.m.
Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be at Hatbox Theatre on Dec. 2-3 at 7:30 p.m.
Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. Show is 18+ with ID
Spencer and the Walrus, recreating the music of The Beatles, will be at Bank of NH Stage on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.
Mr. Aaron’s Holiday Party will be at Bank of NH Stage on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.
Concord Dance Academy presents Holiday Spectacular at The Concord City Audi on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Start Making Sense, a Talking Heads tribute, will be at Bank of NH Stage on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.
Seamus Egan Celtic Christmas will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.