Entertainment for Nov. 23 to Dec. 3

Walker Lecture Series presents Granite State Ringers – A Nutcracker Christmas on Nov. 30 Erik Hodges as Scrooge in "Dickens' Christmas Carol" returning the Hatbox Theatre this week. Spencer and the Walrus will be at Bank of NH Stage on Dec. 2. Courtesy Walker Lecture Series presents Granite State Ringers – A Nutcracker Christmas on Nov. 30

Live music

Nov. 25

Brad Myrick at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Mikey G. at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tina J at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 8 to 11 p.m.

Brian Booth Jazz Quartet at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Kilroy at Penuche’s Ale House

Nov. 26

Chris Torrey at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market form 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Hart of Sound (Colin Hart) at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Acoustic Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Matt the Sax at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dusty Gray Duo at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Prof Harp at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Chris Powers at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tumble Toads at Penuche’s Ale House

Nov. 27

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Brad Myrick at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 29

Dave Gerard at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 30

Chris Lester at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Brian Boot at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Dec. 2

Sam Hammerman at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Audio Jam at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dec. 3

Josh Foster at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Amanda McCarthy at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Chris Lester at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Steve Dennis at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Stage shows

Dueling Pianos will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m.

Sophie B. Hawkins with Seth Glier will be at Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.

Walker Lecture Series presents Granite State Ringers – A Nutcracker Christmas at the Concord City Audi on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Nashville Newcomers presents Jordan Fletcher with Maddi Ryan at Bank of NH Stage on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.

Legally Blonde The Musical will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Trio d’Anches de Concord, part of Bach’s Lunch Concert, will be at Concord Community Music School’s Recital Hall on Dec. 1 at 12:10 p.m.

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be at Hatbox Theatre on Dec. 2-3 at 7:30 p.m.

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. Show is 18+ with ID

Spencer and the Walrus, recreating the music of The Beatles, will be at Bank of NH Stage on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Mr. Aaron’s Holiday Party will be at Bank of NH Stage on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.

Concord Dance Academy presents Holiday Spectacular at The Concord City Audi on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Start Making Sense, a Talking Heads tribute, will be at Bank of NH Stage on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

Seamus Egan Celtic Christmas will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

