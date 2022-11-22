CYPN: Mark Borak has a love of the outdoors

Mark Borak of Bow Courtesy

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Mark Borak. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Where do you live?

Bow, NH.

Where do you currently work? I am one of three Independent Financial Advisors at Bahr Casey Financial Services. I help people reach their financial goals, which could include planning for retirement, helping parents save for their children’s college education, guiding young professionals to start saving early and often, and advising employers and employees on their group retirement plan.

Where did you go to school?

I grew up in Hooksett, NH, and attended Fred C. Underhill Elementary School as well as Cawley Middle School. In 8th grade, I moved to Bow and attended Bow High School. I received my undergraduate finance degree at the Peter T. Paul School of Business & Economics at UNH, participating in organizations such as the Atkins Investment Group, Paul Scholars Program, UNH Club Wrestling, and the Sigma Beta Fraternity.

What do you like to do for fun?

I love the outdoors and staying active. Hiking and skiing are my two favorite things to do in the summer and winter, respectively. Other activities I enjoy include road cycling, snowmobiling, and visiting the beach or the Lakes Region. Indoors or outdoors, I enjoy spending time with family and catching up with friends.

Favorite places to be?

My favorite place on the planet is Sandy Island on Lake Winnipesaukee. It is a YMCA Family Camp, where the same people reserve the same cabin the same week each year — a truly special experience. My best memories growing up took place at Sandy Island, and I plan on bringing my kids there someday.

If you could visit any country, where would you go?

There are still plenty of places in the U.S. that I would like to visit, such as the Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, however I love the mountains so if I were to travel outside of the U.S. I would visit the Swiss Alps.

Where is the best place you’ve visited?

After graduating from UNH, my girlfriend and I rented a campervan for a month to explore the national parks out west. One of the coolest places we visited was the Antelope Canyons on Lake Powell. If your Microsoft Screensaver is ever a picture of a slot canyon with wavy red sandstone, it is likely the antelope canyons in Arizona. It was spectacular!

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally?

One of the financial advisors I work with told me about CYPN. Since joining CYPN, I have made many meaningful personal and professional connections. For example, I met Moriah Billups, a philanthropy officer of the Concord Hospital Trust and head of the Pedaling for Payson Committee, and was immediately drawn to the great work that she does to raise money for Concord Hospital’s Payson Center for Cancer Care. I have met many other nonprofits and professionals through CYPN and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours events, and look forward to meeting more great organizations and people at future events!

What organizations are you involved with?

Professionally, I am involved in BNI and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Connections Program. I’m also becoming a CYPN ambassador, attend Chamber events, and recently joined a mastermind group. Personally, I am involved with Bow Wrestling, and am extremely excited to be the K-4 Head Coach this year! I am on the Concord Hospital Trust P4P Committee, and try to volunteer for various organizations when I have the time.

Disclosure from Bahr Casey Financial Services: Registered Representative. Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisor Representative. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Bahr Casey Financial Services, LLC are not affiliated.

