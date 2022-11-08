This week in history

Nov. 10, 2003: The Concord City Council votes to put an automated trash plan on hold until exact cost estimates are available.

Nov. 10, 1777: Loudon townspeople vote to build a meeting house “the same bigness as the Epsom house.”

Nov. 10, 1854: Concord’s Unitarian Church is destroyed by fire.

Nov. 10, 1887: Robert O. Blood is born in Enfield. He will be a World War I hero, physician, dairy farmer and, throughout World War II, governor of New Hampshire.

Nov. 11, 2003: Retired Army general Wesley Clark spends Veterans Day campaigning among veterans in Manchester and Franklin, touting his own military experience as his best presidential credential. “In the armed forces, we believed people make the difference,” Clark tells about 60 people at the VFW in Manchester. “We have to invest in human beings That’s what I did in the armed forces, and that’s what you can count on me to do as commander in chief and president of the United States.”

Nov. 11, 2000: For the first time in school history, the Concord High girls’ cross country team wins the New England Championships.

Nov. 12, 1941: After spending three days in the country with Winston Churchill, John G. Winant of Concord, U.S. ambassador to Britain, writes a five-page memo to Franklin D. Roosevelt outlining three scenarios Churchill has posed. The worst: Japan enters the war against Britain, but the United States stays out. Better: Neither country enters the war. Best: The United States enters the war, but Japan doesn’t. Less than a month later, Pearl Harbor will put a fourth scenario into effect.

Nov. 13, 1990: Two reporters for the Los Angeles Times report that former governor John Sununu’s job – chief of staff to President Bush – is in jeopardy. “Friends are telling Bush that Sununu is irritating some of the president’s most loyal supporters, shouting at them and insulting them,” the paper reports. “Other sources say that his outbursts at mid-level staffers in the White House are squelching their initiative.”

Nov. 14, 1906: Lane Dwinell is born. He will be New Hampshire’s governor (1955-59) after serving as both House speaker and Senate president.

Nov. 14, 1963: Visiting Concord, Mrs. Eddy M. Peterson, assistant chairman of the Republican National Committee, says she is excited about the prospect of Sen. Margaret Chase Smith running for president. Nevertheless, Peterson adds, “I don’t think the women of America are ready to see a woman candidate for president yet. I think the women are even less ready than the men.”

Nov. 14, 1861: A fire at Main and School streets, the fourth major fire of the year in downtown Concord, destroys a harness factory, a shoe store, the gas-light company offices and homes.

Nov. 15, 1991: Former California governor Jerry Brown, running for president, tells the Monitor he sees a decline in educational standards. “Between MTV and the Great Books there is a gap,” he says.

Nov. 16, 2000: A federal judge in Concord upholds the right of an Internet company to refuse to register profane Web site addresses as it sees fit. The company was sued by a woman who claimed her First Amendment rights had been violated.

Nov. 16, 1861: After several devastating fires in the city in preceding months, a committee under Concord Mayor Moses Humphrey releases a study recommending that a steam fire engine replace the hand pumper stationed on Warren Street near Main. The new engine, the “Gov. Hill,” will go into service in early 1862. It will work so well that the city will soon be shopping for another.

Nov: 16, 1896: A paltry turnout of 100 people comes to the 1,100-seat White’s Opera House on Park Street in Concord for the first motion picture, which is to be shown on Edison and Dow’s Rayoscope. The Rayoscope doesn’t work, and the crowd goes home disappointed.

Nov. 16, 1908: With a friend at the wheel, Mayor Charles Corning leaves Concord at 10:35 a.m. for a drive to Cambridge, Mass. “The highways are far from perfect, but we are covering mile after mile,” Corning writes in his diary. It takes them six hours to reach Harvard Square.

