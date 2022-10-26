Get yourself ready for Halloween

Morgan Hallee, 5, (left) and her cousin Aubree Cate, 3, of Manchester make their way down Main Street at the Halloween Howl on Friday evening, October 25, 2019. GEOFF FORESTER

13th AnnualHalloween Howl & Trunk or Treat in downtown Concord

Get your costumes ready for downtown Concord’s spookiest night out. Intown Concord’s Halloween Howl returns to Main St. on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The wicked fun on Main St. includes community trick-or-treating, festive costumes, and plenty of ghoulish games and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Trunk or Treat will also be making a comeback this year. Don’t forget to check out the North End of Main St. for all the decked-out trunks offering terrifying treats and ghastly giveaways.

To make way for all the fun and to ensure safety for all, Main St. will be closed to traffic from Centre St./Loudon Rd. to Pleasant St. starting Friday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. The event This community event is free for all to attend.

Lots of tricks, plenty of treats

Towns throughout the Capital Region are hosting their own sweet and spooky celebrations throughout the weekend. Here’s a list of some of those events and trick-or-treat times.

Andover: The town welcomes children and families to kick off the spooky season on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in downtown Andover. Participating businesses on Main Street and its surrounding streets will welcome ghosts, goblins and all costumed revelers for a special treat or two. The town-wide trick-or-treating will take place on its traditional Halloween date of Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7:00 p.m.

Barnstead: Trunk or Treat will be on Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Barnstead Elementary School.

Boscawen: Boscawen Church will be hosting a truck-or-treat at one end of King St. on Oct. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be plenty of King St. homes and businesses to trick-or-treat at in between. The Boscawen Police Department is putting on a haunted house at Jamie Welch Park.

Bow: Town-wide trick-or-treating will take place on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Canterbury: Oct. 28 Canterbury Woods trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m. (15 West Road); Oct. 29 town trick-or-treating from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (at the Town Center) with a Haunted Trail from 6 to 9:30 p.m. (224 Baptist Road); Sherwood Forest trick-or -treating from 2 to 5 p.m.

Chichester: Trick-or-treating at the town library starts on Oct. 24 and ends on Oct. 31. Stop in with costumes anytime the library is open and receive a treat. Chichester Central School students in Kindergarten to Grade 5 will have their annual Halloween parade on Oct. 28 at 1:45 p.m. Parents and guests are invited to view the parade.

Concord: Halloween trick-or-treating will be on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dunbarton: Trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Epsom: Trick or treating will be Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Franklin: Trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gilford: Trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. During these hours, Belknap Mountain Road will be closed from Potter Hill Road to the Imagination Station Parking Lot at the GES.

Gilmanton: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Henniker: Trick-or-treat hours will be Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-treat is always more fun in groups than alone. Please keep a flashlight handy and watch out for vehicles.

Hopkinton/Contoocook: As is tradition, trick or treating will take place on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Northwood: Trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Penacook: Trick-or-treating is on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Pittsfield: Trick or treating will be held on Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. When you are out Trick or Treating, be sure to stop in at the Pittsfield Youth Workshop (PYW) on Park Street for a Haunted House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Youth of PYW plan, organize and do all the decorating for the event. At the Senior Center, the Halloween Celebration is on Oct. 31 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Coffee, festive snack, and chit chat. Come dressed in a costume and get a free 50/50 ticket; Bingo at $.05 a card from 9:30 to 11 a.m., prizes for the best costume 11 a.m., and lunch at 11:30 a.m.

Salisbury: Halloween is on Oct. 31, suggested trick or treat times are 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Fire Explorers will be passing out treats at the Safety Building from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Have fun, be safe and carry a flashlight.

Sanbornton: Trick or treat is on Oct. 30, with trunk or treat in the Sanbornton School parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m and townwide from 4 to 7 p.m.

Warner: Warner trick or treat is scheduled for Halloween Night, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. Please use extreme caution walking and driving, use flashlights, and wear reflective clothing. Warner PTO at Simonds Elementary School is hosting a Halloween party on Oct. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the school. Free admission, treats, costume prizes, and more, with special guests The Lavender Fields at Pumpkin Blossom Farm. On Oct. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m., come hear Spooky Stories at the Lower Warner Meeting House. Event is free and open to the public.

Weare: Trick to treat on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Webster: Halloween is just around the corner, and if you have children who would like to go trick or treating, head over to the clubhouse at Pillsbury Lake for a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Related Posts