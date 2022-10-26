City news — Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

Upcoming Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

City Council Meeting: Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Election Day

General information: On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Concord and Penacook residents will have the opportunity to cast their votes during the state’s general election. City of Concord polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

More information about the election, including links to sample ballots, a list of polling locations and ward maps can all be accessed by visiting concordnh.gov/elections.

Please be sure to double check your polling location, as the locations in some wards have changed. If you voted in the September primary, that will also be your general election voting location.

You can also contact the City Clerk’s Office at 603-225-8500, by email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov, or by visiting their office in City Hall at 41 Green St. Their office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

CAT and MST voter shuttle: Concord Area Transit (CAT) and Mid-State Transit (MST) shuttle bus services will be available on Nov. 8 to help residents get to the polls. This service will pick up individuals from their requested pick-up location, drop off at their polling location and will return a short time later for the return trip. This service is available to any voting age individual going to the polls in Belknap and Merrimack Counties on Election Day.

Call any time before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 to schedule the service by calling our call center at 603-225-1989. You will receive a call the afternoon before the general election with the pickup time window. For residents living along the CAT bus route with a polling location also along the route, our mobility manager can help plan the trip on our regular bus service.

