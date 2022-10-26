Catch a show this week – some ideas for you

Live EntertainmentOct. 27
Brian Booth at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
DJ Dicey Karaoke at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 28
Ryan Williamson at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Channel 3 at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
BeefStu at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Scott Solsky & Friends at Penuche’s Ale House
Oct. 29
Gary Hodges at Two Villages Art Society from 12 to 2 p.m.
Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Wind & Sail at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Jam with Mikey G at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Tim Hazelton at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Andrea Paquin at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Audio Jam (Halloween Bash) at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 11 p.m.
Halloween Party w/ The Dalton Gang at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 30
Eric Marcs at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Chad Verbeck at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Old Tom at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 2
April Cushman at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.
Nov. 4
Kimayo at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Nov. 5
Chad Verbeck at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Charlie Chronopolous at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Chris Peters at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Stage Shows
Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
Jimmy Dunn Presents – The Next Great Comedy Bit will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. This show is 18+ with ID.
Being Petty – The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.
Randy Rainbow: The Pink Glasses Tour will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oc.t 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Queen City Improve will be at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The event is BYOB/W.
Interactive NightLife Halloween Party will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. This party is 21+ with ID.
Concord Community Concert Association presents Fandango at the Concord City Audi on Oct. 29 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Mr. Aaron’s Halloween Bash will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.
Cory Pesaturo will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., as part of the William H. Gile Community Concert Series
Zefíra trio: Colorful Outpouring, a Bach’s Lunch Concert, will be at Concord Community School’s Recital Hall on Nov. 3 from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.
Mania! The ABBA Tribute will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Nashville Newcomers presents MaRynn Taylor with Dusty Gray at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
Opening night of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard will be at Hatbox Theatre on Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Following shows are Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.
Brother Cane with Special guest The Stone Horses will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.
New England’s King of Comedy Bob Marley will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 4 and 5 at 6 and 8:30 p.m.