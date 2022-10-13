Welcome to Making Strides 2022

I am pleased to invite you to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of New Hampshire as we mark our 30th Anniversary of this event.

All Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events in New Hampshire are combined into this one powerful event. We will have people from across the state, with every county represented, joining together on Oct. 16, 2022 at Memorial Field in Concord. A moment not to be missed is the powerful, Opening Ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Survivors are honored and give a focus to the day with their survivor procession and group photo. All are welcome.

Together, we are making a tremendous impact creating awareness, supporting survivors and their families, and raising money for important American Cancer Society breast cancer research and programs.

I am grateful to you for your participation and fundraising, which are making a difference in the lives of people from our NH communities. This event is personal to me, as I participate to honor my sister and mother, both lost to the disease. I also believe in the hope that the American Cancer Society provides. Please invite a friend to join you.

Share the Powerful Spirit of an Extraordinary Day. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer allows our community to embrace a bittersweet mix – the celebration of the exceptional courage of survivors and the meaningful tribute to those who we have lost. Join us to turn passion into action. Make Strides on purpose and with purpose.

I invite you to consider joining our statewide volunteer committee to help us in 2023. This is a year round effort and I welcome the opportunity to speak to you about how you can get involved.

Cydney Dodge

2022 Event Chair

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of NH

cydney.dodge@gmail.com

Register at makingstrideswalk.org/nh

