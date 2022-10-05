Walk for a cure Sunday, Oct. 16

This is the time of year when the sides of the road are aglow in reds, yellows and brilliant oranges. On one weekend each autumn in October, you’ll also see waves of pink making their way from Memorial Field and the surrounding streets.

This year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is Oct. 16. There you’ll find a familiar setting as thousands of walkers clad in their pinkest attire stretch and mill about Memorial Park ahead of the powerful parade of survivors that kicks off the event at 1. Participants can do a 5-mile walk or a shortened route. Registration starts at 11, though pre-registration is encouraged.

Of course, this is all a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, and the Concord event has been an especially big contributor in its 30-year history. As of late last week, the event had already raised more than $300,000, with lots more expected in the days leading up to the walk.

There’s still time to register. For more about registration, parking, schedules or most anything else, visit makingstrideswalk.org/NH.

More details will come in next week’s Insider.

Related Posts