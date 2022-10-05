Entertainment listings for the week of Oct. 6

Live music
Oct. 6
Drum Circle with Randy Hunneyman at Area 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 7
Chris Powers at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Jim Tyrrell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Special Guests at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Hometown Eulogy & Diamond Joe at Penuche’s Ale House
Oct. 8
Karen Grenier at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Jam with Crazy Steve at Area 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Richard Gehrts at Over the Moon Farmstead from 3 to 6 p.m.
Eric Lindberg at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Blue Light Rain at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Felix Holt & Nap Time at Penuche’s Ale House
Oct. 9
Live Guys at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.
April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Of Conscious Mind at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Mikey G at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 10
Chad Verbeck at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 13
Gardner Berry at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 14
Off Duty Angels (ODA) at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Henry LaLiberte at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Rev Todd Seely at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Lucas Gallo & Friends at Penuche’s Ale House
Oct. 15
Colin Hart at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Rebecca Turmel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Acoustic Jam with John Farese at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Colin Hart at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Lone Wolf Project at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Downtown Dave & The Deep Pockets at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
ODB Project at Penuche’s
Oct. 16
Jeff Lines at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.
Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Colin Hart at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.
Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Stage shows
Will Evans will perform at Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. with opening act Supernothing
Magic Rocks! Illusionist Leon Etienne will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol; adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, will open at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
An evening with Paula Cole will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.
Almost Queen will perform at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.
MasterChef Jr. Live will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
Storytelling — Behind the Songs with Steven Chagnon & Kate West will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.
The Community Players of Concord NH’s Children’s Theatre Project presents “The Wind In The Willows” at The Concord City Audi from 7 to 9 p.m.
One Man Star Wars, written and performed by Charles Ross, will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.
Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead ft. Vinnie Amico & Russ Lawton will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. with opening act Andrew North and the Rangers
The Boy Band Project will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m.
BAT: The Official Meat Loaf Celebration will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.