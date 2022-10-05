Entertainment listings for the week of Oct. 6

Live music

Oct. 6

Drum Circle with Randy Hunneyman at Area 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 7

Chris Powers at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Jim Tyrrell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Special Guests at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Hometown Eulogy & Diamond Joe at Penuche’s Ale House

Oct. 8

Karen Grenier at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Jam with Crazy Steve at Area 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Richard Gehrts at Over the Moon Farmstead from 3 to 6 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Blue Light Rain at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Felix Holt & Nap Time at Penuche’s Ale House

Oct. 9

Live Guys at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.

April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Of Conscious Mind at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Mikey G at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 10

Chad Verbeck at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 13

Gardner Berry at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 14

Off Duty Angels (ODA) at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Henry LaLiberte at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Rev Todd Seely at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Lucas Gallo & Friends at Penuche’s Ale House

Oct. 15

Colin Hart at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Rebecca Turmel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Acoustic Jam with John Farese at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Colin Hart at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Lone Wolf Project at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Downtown Dave & The Deep Pockets at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

ODB Project at Penuche’s

Oct. 16

Jeff Lines at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Colin Hart at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Stage shows

Will Evans will perform at Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. with opening act Supernothing

Magic Rocks! Illusionist Leon Etienne will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol; adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, will open at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

An evening with Paula Cole will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

Almost Queen will perform at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

MasterChef Jr. Live will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Storytelling — Behind the Songs with Steven Chagnon & Kate West will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

The Community Players of Concord NH’s Children’s Theatre Project presents “The Wind In The Willows” at The Concord City Audi from 7 to 9 p.m.

One Man Star Wars, written and performed by Charles Ross, will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead ft. Vinnie Amico & Russ Lawton will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. with opening act Andrew North and the Rangers

The Boy Band Project will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m.

BAT: The Official Meat Loaf Celebration will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

