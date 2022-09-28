Entertainment listings for the week starting Sept. 29

Live musicSept. 29
Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Sam Hammerman at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sept. 30
Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Jud Caswell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Lucas Gallo & Friends at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 1
Ryan Williamson at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Dakota Smart at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Kenny Truhn at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 2
Jeff Lines at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.
Andrew Geano at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Justin Cohn at Over the Moon Farmstead, 2 to 5 p.m.
Ryan Williamson at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.
April Cushman Duo at the Deerfield Fair from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 7
Chris Powers at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Jim Tyrrell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 8
Karen Grenier at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Richard Gehrts at Over the Moon Farmstead from 3 to 6 p.m.
Eric Lindberg at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Stage shows
Comedian Jimmy Dunn presents The Next Great Comedy Bit at the Bank of NH Stage on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
Matt Fraser, America’s top psychic medium will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Fran Lebowitz, author, humorist and social observer, will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
Retro Rewind Dance Night at the Capitol Center for the Arts is Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
The Silhouettes: Love Happens will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
The Concord Coalition to End Homelessness Talent Show will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 1. Show begins at 5:30 p.m. with an after party from 6:30 to 9 p.m. featuring Rockin’ Daddios and Blues Brothers, and Next Generation
The Concord Community Concert Association presents DUO BALDO at the Concord Audi on Oct. 1 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard will be at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.
Symphony NH presents Winds of Time at the Concord Audi on Oct. 2 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Capital Jazz Orchestra- Jazz in Cinema will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.
The Walker Lecture Series presents the Jersey Tenors at The Concord Audi on Oct. 5 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Will Evans will perform at Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. with opening act Supernothing
Magic Rocks! Illusionist Leon Etienne will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol; Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, will open at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
An evening with Paula Cole will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.
Almost Queen will perform at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.