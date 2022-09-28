Entertainment listings for the week starting Sept. 29

Andrew Pinard from Hatbox Theatre in Concord performs as Jonathan Harrington, a nineteen century magician, at the Shaker Village Chapel during the Christmas in Canterbury on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Live musicSept. 29

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sam Hammerman at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sept. 30

Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Jud Caswell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Lucas Gallo & Friends at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 1

Ryan Williamson at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Dakota Smart at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Kenny Truhn at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 2

Jeff Lines at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Over the Moon Farmstead, 2 to 5 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.

April Cushman Duo at the Deerfield Fair from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 7

Chris Powers at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Jim Tyrrell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 8

Karen Grenier at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Richard Gehrts at Over the Moon Farmstead from 3 to 6 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Stage shows

Comedian Jimmy Dunn presents The Next Great Comedy Bit at the Bank of NH Stage on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Matt Fraser, America’s top psychic medium will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Fran Lebowitz, author, humorist and social observer, will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

Retro Rewind Dance Night at the Capitol Center for the Arts is Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

The Silhouettes: Love Happens will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

The Concord Coalition to End Homelessness Talent Show will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 1. Show begins at 5:30 p.m. with an after party from 6:30 to 9 p.m. featuring Rockin’ Daddios and Blues Brothers, and Next Generation

The Concord Community Concert Association presents DUO BALDO at the Concord Audi on Oct. 1 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard will be at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

Symphony NH presents Winds of Time at the Concord Audi on Oct. 2 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Capital Jazz Orchestra- Jazz in Cinema will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.

The Walker Lecture Series presents the Jersey Tenors at The Concord Audi on Oct. 5 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Will Evans will perform at Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. with opening act Supernothing

Magic Rocks! Illusionist Leon Etienne will be at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol; Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, will open at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

An evening with Paula Cole will be at the Bank of NH Stage on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

Almost Queen will perform at the Capital Center for the Arts on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

