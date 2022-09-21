Entertainment for the week of Sept. 22

Live MusicSept. 22

Josh Foster at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23

Quadraphonics at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ferns Family Band at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Sept. 24

Paul Driscoll at Contoocook Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Indigo Blues & Co in Contoocook from 12 to 2 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Hank Osborne at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Jam at Area 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Mikey G at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Channel 3 at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Paul Gormley at Cheng Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Beef Stu at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Sept. 25

Matt The Sax at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Chris Lester at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

April Cushman at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Brian Booth at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.

Sept. 27

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28

Paul Bourgelais at Hermaons at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29

Sam Hammerman at Uno Pizzeria & Grill from 6 to 9 p.m.

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30

Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Jud Caswell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Lucas Gallo & Friends from 8 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 2

Jeff Lines at Makris Lobster & Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.

Stage shows

The Machine performs Pink Floyd on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Firefall will perform on Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts as part of the Capital Arts Fest. This show is free.

Paula Poundstone will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Theatre KAPOW’s Mr. Wolf by Rajiv Joseph, Sept. 23 and Sept 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. at Bank of NH Stage

Gary Brandt and Jackie Davidson are “Singing the Good Old Songs Again,” part of the Walker Lecture Series, on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Audi.

Matt Fraser, America’s Top Psychic Medium, will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Comedian Jimmy Dunn will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Fran Lebowitz, author, humorist and social observer, will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

Retro Rewind Dance Night at the Capitol Center for the Arts is Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

The Silhouettes: Love Happens will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

The Concord Coalition to End Homelessness Talent Show will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 1. Show begins at 5:30 p.m. with an after party from 6:30 to 9 p.m. featuring Rockin’ Daddios and Blues Brothers, and Next Generation

The Concord Community Concert Association presents DUO BALDO at the Concord Audi on Oct. 1 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard will be at Hatbox Theatre on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

Symphony NH presents Winds of Time at the Concord Audi on Oct. 2 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Capital Jazz Orchestra- Jazz in Cinema will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.

