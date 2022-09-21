Bulletin Board – ‘Stuff-A-Cruiser’ food drive

Susie Spikol of Hancock with her new book “The Animal Adventurer’s Guide." BEN CONANT Concord police officers collect food donations during a Stuff a Cruiser event outside Shaw?s in Fort Eddy Plaza in Concord on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff)??

Children’s book

Susie Spikol, a naturalist at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, comes down to Concord and to Gibson’s to teach your kiddos how to find critters in their neighborhood, with The Animal Adventurer’s Guide: How to Prowl For an Owl, Make Snail Slime, and Catch a Frog Bare-Handed. 50 hands-on activities and adventures that bring you closer to wild animals than you’ve ever been. Susie will be bringing supplies for one of the crafts from the book, as well, to her visit to Gibson’s on Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.

Have you ever followed animal tracks in the mud or chased after the glowing trail of a firefly in the night sky? Want to know how to hold a snake, feed a bird from your hat, and help salamanders cross the road? If so, you’re not just an animal lover — you’re an animal adventurer, and this is the book for you. It’s packed full of hands-on activities and projects that bring you closer to wild animals than ever before — from feathery birds and furry mammals to slippery herps, crawly arthropods, and other intriguing invertebrates. You’ll get insider tips about tools and techniques of the trade, become a citizen scientist, and then record handy field notes about all your amazing animal discoveries.

Free and open to the public.

‘Stuff-A-Cruiser’ food drives

The New Hampshire Food Bank and the Concord Police Department are teaming up to host a series of “Stuff-A-Cruiser” food drives in Concord in support of Hunger Action Month in New Hampshire. During these food drives, supporters are encouraged to fill a police cruiser with non-glass, non-perishable food donations. Donations will support local food pantries and shelters providing food to the hungry, including the Friendly Kitchen, the Salvation Army and Friends of Forgotten Children.

The next event is Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shaw’s Supermarket at 20 Fort Eddy Road, Concord. This food drive will support the Salvation Army. Another will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hannaford Supermarket, 73 Fort Eddy Road, Concord. This food drive will support Friends of Forgotten Children.

Strengthening the community’s safety net

NAMI New Hampshire will offer a virtual live training for adult members of communities throughout New Hampshire to understand how we can prevent suicide on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will learn about the impact of suicide, factors that can increase or lower the risk of suicide, the effectiveness of prevention efforts, what we can say or do if we are worried about someone who may be at risk for suicide and connecting someone at risk to key community services.

Please note: Some people who have experienced a recent loss, or have a close family member/friend who has attempted, find attending a suicide prevention training to be difficult. Remember that your own self-care comes first.

There is no charge for this program, but space is limited. Register at tinyurl.com/ConnectSept27. This program is offered through support of the NH Department of Health and Human Services.

Morning business

Join the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce for morning networking at Christ the King Parish on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 7:30 to 9 a.m.. Grab a coffee and light breakfast, and tour the newly renovated worship space.

Register in advance by visiting cca.concordnhchamber.com. $5 payment to Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce in advance of the event, $10 at the door, and non-members are $20.

Author event

Author Donald Yacovone visits Gibson’s Bookstore on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. to share his new book, Teaching White Supremacy: America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity, a powerful exploration of the past and present arc of America’s white supremacy — from the country’s inception and Revolutionary years to its 19th-century flashpoint of civil war; to the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s and today’s Black Lives Matter. Yacovone will be in conversation with Concord’s own Grace Mattern. Free and open to the public. No registration required.

Conversation withAtifete Jahjaga

NH Humanities presents A Conversation with Atifete Jahjaga: Former President of Kosovo on Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. Atifete Jahjaga served as the fourth, and the first woman, President of the Republic of Kosovo. She is Kosovo’s first non-partisan candidate, the first female head of state in the modern Balkans, and the youngest female world leader to be elected to the highest office. The webinar conversation is moderated by Dr. GraziellaParati, Chair, Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Dartmouth College.

This virtual lecture series will seek to answer these questions as an extension of our A More Perfect Union initiative from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Register at nhhumanities.org/programs/upcoming.

