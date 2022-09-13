Welcome week in Concord

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Planning Board: Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

Welcoming week

September 9 – 18, 2022 is Welcoming Week, ahead of the Concord Multicultural Festival in Keach Park on Sept. 18. Welcoming Week brings together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive community.

Learn more about the upcoming event at https://concordnhmulticulturalfestival.org/home and in the Community News section below.

Wings and Wheels

Wings and Wheels is back at the Concord Municipal Airport on Saturday, Sept. 24! This event includes a variety of aircraft and vehicles on display, interactive exhibits and activities, Academy of Model Aeronautics Demonstrations, and an Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter. This family-friendly event is free and supports STEM education thanks to generous sponsors. Food will be available for purchase from a variety of food trucks. We hope you’ll join us on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Wings and Wheels! More information is available at concordnh.gov/wingsandwheels.

Ice Season is Back at Everett Arena

The Everett Arena held its opening week of ice season this week!

Come ice skate with family and friends! Skating hours are Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday hours will begin October 8 and will also take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $6 and free for ages 3 and under. Skate rentals are available for $6 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating lessons will be offered by Concord Parks & Recreation with registration starting in October. Ice skating will continue through March 16, 2023.

Adult stick practice is offered for ages 14 and up on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 to 11:15 a.m. through March 15. Additional hours occur Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 23. Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required, and full equipment is recommended.

Youth stick practice is available for ages 13 and below on Friday afternoons from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 25. Admission is $10 and free for goalies. Full equipment is required.

Hope to see you on the ice! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Drought

Recent rainfall and milder temperatures led to slight improvements this week for drought conditions in New Hampshire. Extreme drought conditions at the southern border of the state are no longer present. Severe drought increased slightly to 24.3% of the state, while moderate drought (which includes Concord) decreased to 23.7%, and abnormally dry conditions increased to almost 44%.

The City’s Water Treatment Facility is producing an average of 5.0 MGD (million gallons per day) with spikes in consumption up to 6.0 MGD on hotter days due to increased irrigation and outdoor water use driven by drought conditions. Water consumption is anticipated to continue decreasing with the coming change of the season.

Voluntary or mandatory outdoor water use restrictions are in place for some municipalities and community water systems. Currently, there are no water restrictions in place for Concord as water supply levels at Penacook Lake continue to remain decent.

Water conservation is still strongly encouraged. Please use water wisely. Although Concord’s water supply is healthy, we advise consumers to conserve use as a proactive measure to manage our water resource. Be mindful of your water use, especially outdoors.

Drought conditions will continue to be monitored. Updates and water conservation tips can be found at concordnh.gov/conservation.

