CYPN: Anthony Bricchi loves seeing new faces

Anthony Bricchi

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Anthony Bricchi. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 27.

Where do you live? Concord.

Where do you work? I currently work at SafeBooks Accounting Solutions as a bookkeeper and payroll administrator. Depending on the week I run anywhere from 50-75 payrolls for companies all over New England and the eastern coast. I also work at Red River Theatres as one of the managers.

What’s your favorite part of your workday? Can I say getting to go home? Just kidding. I love getting to talk to all my clients. I used to work retail and still work at Red River Theatres, so I get some face time with people, but I miss getting to see new faces. When I have the chance to call someone, it brightens my day. Unless I have to tell them about paying taxes, that isn’t a fun phone call.

Where did you go to school? I went to Penacook Elementary School, technically I started at Washington Elementary School (IFYKYK). For high school, I went to Sant Bani up in Sanbornton. I attended Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass., and graduated with a degree in Molecular Biology.

Last book you’ve read? All of Us Villains. So good. Everyone should read it. Very The Hunger Games meets Harry Potter.

When you were younger, what was your first job in Concord? My first job was on Main Street at Viking House! I am very food-oriented, and getting to sample all the different European foods was my favorite part.

What’s something that’s changed about Concord that you miss? I miss Butters. If you don’t remember, Butters was the OG cheese shop, or at least my OG cheese shop. It was where Orange Leaf is now. I have the best memory of Butters raffling off 125-year-old balsamic vinegar during Midnight Merriment. I did not win, but still had so much fun.

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? Gas Lighter Restaurant. No other place will ever be like the Gas Lighter. If you’ve never been, you have officially been told to go.

What’s some other favorite restaurants in Concord? Who can pick just one? It depends on my mood. Do I want to be fancy? Revival Kitchen and Bar. Thai? Siam Orchid. The best roast beef? Beefside. There are so many good places, I could eat my way through Concord easily and happily.

