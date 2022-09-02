Ice season at Everett Arena

Trails and Open Space Ranger Carl Matson is a lifelong Concord resident.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Skating at Everett Arena

After another successful spring and summer season of dry floor shows and events, staff at the Douglas N. Everett Arena are getting ready for the return of the ice. Arena staff and Concord General Services’ Public Properties Division were busy this week cooling the arena and rebuilding the ice rink.

Public ice skating will return Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday hours will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday hours will begin Oct. 8 and will also take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission will be $6 and free for ages 3 and under. Skate rentals will be available for $6 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating lessons will be offered by Concord Parks & Recreation with registration starting in October. Ice skating will continue through March 16, 2023.

Adult stick practice will be offered for ages 14 and up on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. through March 15. Additional hours will occur Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 23. Admission will be $10 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required, and full equipment is recommended.

Youth stick practice will be available for ages 13 and below on Friday afternoons from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. starting Sept. 9 and continuing through Nov. 25. Admission will be $10 and free for goalies. Full equipment is required.

More information at concordnh.gov/skating.

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Sept. 7, 7 p.m.

City Council: Sept. 12, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

New drop box at City Hall

There is a new payment drop box outside of City Hall, 41 Green Street, at the base of the stairs. This new drop box can be utilized for the following:

Renewal of motor vehicle/motorcycle/trailer registrations

Property tax payments

Utility payments

Vital record requests

Dog licensing payments

Timber tax intent to cut applications and reports

Gravel tax intent to excavate applications and reports

Parking ticket payments

N.H. Chronicle at Beaver Meadow

Look for Beaver Meadow Golf Course on New Hampshire Chronicle the week of Sept. 12. The crew was on site last week doing some taping and also took some time to take photos with our guests.

Meet Trails & Open Space Ranger Carl

Carl Matson is a lifelong resident of Concord with a love of its trails and open spaces since boyhood. He has spent decades hiking, biking, skiing, and snowmobiling local trails. A recent retiree from the State Prison, he previously created a natural history program at the Balsam Resort in collaboration with Fish & Game, and gave classes on environmental education in North Country schools. He was also a writer for the Fish & Game public affairs office, and was an integral part of their the non-game and endangered wildlife program. He’s also been a Scout Master, and a Park Ranger. We are very excited to welcome Ranger Carl, please say “hi” when you see him out on the trails (although, he may say hi to you first!).

Household Hazardous Waste

Concord General Services is hosting its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for Concord and Penacook residents on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Douglas N. Everett Arena, located at 15 Loudon Road.

Residents can bring their unwanted household hazardous waste to the event to safely dispose of harmful materials. Household hazardous wastes are leftover household products that are toxic, ignitable, corrosive, or reactive, such as – cleaners, paint, pesticides, adhesives, polish, and fuels. Hazardous materials should not be disposed of in the trash, down the drain, in storm sewers, or on the ground. Improperly disposing of these materials can seriously impact public health and the environment. It is important to carefully dispose of dangerous materials to avoid any potential risks of hazardous wastes.

Residents can bring up to 10 gallons or 20 pounds of household hazardous waste to Concord’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for proper disposal. Acceptable items to bring include items such as oil-based paints (no latex paint), gasoline, transmission fluid, swimming pool chemicals, insecticides, fertilizers, and furniture cleaner. Decisions to accept or refuse material will be made on-site. Please do not bring fluorescent bulbs, fire extinguishers, radioactive waste, industrial waste, ammunition, prescription medication, regular trash, or latex paint. Latex paint is not hazardous and can be disposed of in the regular trash when completely dried out. A full list of acceptable and unacceptable materials can be found at concordnh.gov/hhw.

Proof of residency is required. Residents must remain in their vehicle and attendants will safely remove materials for them. Items should remain in their original containers with tightened lids and be packed in sturdy upright boxes to avoid spills. Never mix chemicals or smoke while handling hazardous waste.

Do your part to keep the community safe and clean by attending this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

Collections office renovation

Renovation work continues in the Collections Office at City Hall. Public Properties staff continues to provide project oversight.

Carpenters from Milestone Engineering & Construction have finished leveling the floors and have completed the new underlayment. Work has started to remove the old, outdated lighting. Irish Electric Corp will be installing new energy efficient LED lighting with occupancy sensors and daylight harvesting features. These eco-friendly upgrades will help reduce the City’s electricity costs. New IT infrastructure will also be installed to increase processing speeds for staff.

This project will include new ceiling, lighting elements, flooring, painting, more efficient HVAC systems, electrical upgrades, and new counters. This work will refresh the office space while reconfiguring the customer counter layout for improved accessibility and a more functional ADA-compliant counter option.

The Collections Office is temporarily relocated at the Green Street Community Center behind City Hall. Work continues to remain on schedule for a fall reopening.

