Entertainment listings for week of Sept. 1, 2022

Live music

Sept. 1

Mikey G at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Josh Foster at Uno’s from 6 to 9 p.m.

Drum Circle from 7 to 9 p.m. and Faith Ann from 9 to 11 p.m. at Area 23.

Sept. 2

Off Duty Angels at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Billy Wylder at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Charlie Chronopoulos at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Doghouse Band at Area 23 from 8 to 1 p.m.

Sept. 3

End of Summer Bash at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 9 p.m.

Joey Clark at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Ian Archibold at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Chris Lester at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Jared Moore at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Kimayo at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Acoustic Jam from 2 to 5 p.m. and Queen City Soul from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23

Sept. 4

David Graham at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 4 p.m.

April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmsted from 2 to 5 p.m.

Alex Cohen from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 8

Gardner Berry at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Josh Foster at Uno Pizzeria and Grill form 6 to 9 p.m.

Sept. 9

Catalyst at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Thrown to the Wolves at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Sam Hammerman at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 10

Dueling Pianos will perform at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Crazy Steve from 1 to 5 p.m. and Boneshakrz from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23

Hank Osborne at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Eric Marcs at the Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Dave Talmage from 2 to 5 p.m. and Dean Harlem from 7 to 10 p.m. at Over the Moon Farmstead

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 .m.

Stage shows

Queen City Improv will perform at the Hatbox Theatre on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p .m. hatboxnh.com.

Comedy Out of the ‘Box will be held Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.

Discovering Magic will be held Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.

Daniel Tosh will bring his “Leaves and Lobster” Tour to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

