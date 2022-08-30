Entertainment listings for week of Sept. 1, 2022

Live music
Sept. 1
Mikey G at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Josh Foster at Uno’s from 6 to 9 p.m.
Drum Circle from 7 to 9 p.m. and Faith Ann from 9 to 11 p.m. at Area 23.
Sept. 2
Off Duty Angels at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Billy Wylder at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Senie Hunt at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Charlie Chronopoulos at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Doghouse Band at Area 23 from 8 to 1 p.m.
Sept. 3
End of Summer Bash at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 9 p.m.
Joey Clark at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Ian Archibold at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Chris Lester at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Jared Moore at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Kimayo at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Acoustic Jam from 2 to 5 p.m. and Queen City Soul from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23
Sept. 4
David Graham at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 4 p.m.
April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmsted from 2 to 5 p.m.
Alex Cohen from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8
Gardner Berry at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Josh Foster at Uno Pizzeria and Grill form 6 to 9 p.m.
Sept. 9
Catalyst at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Thrown to the Wolves at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Sam Hammerman at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Sept. 10
Dueling Pianos will perform at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Crazy Steve from 1 to 5 p.m. and Boneshakrz from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23
Hank Osborne at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Eric Marcs at the Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Dave Talmage from 2 to 5 p.m. and Dean Harlem from 7 to 10 p.m. at Over the Moon Farmstead
Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 .m.
Stage shows
Queen City Improv will perform at the Hatbox Theatre on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p .m. hatboxnh.com.
Comedy Out of the ‘Box will be held Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.
Discovering Magic will be held Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.
Daniel Tosh will bring his “Leaves and Lobster” Tour to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.