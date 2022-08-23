Entertainment listings for the week of Aug. 25, 2022

Live music
Aug. 25
Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Josh Foster at Uno’s from 6 to 9 p.m.
Paul Hubert at Area 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Aug. 26
Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Co. from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wood Wind and Whiskey at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.
Hank Osborne at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Green Heron at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Aug. 27
John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Chris Powers at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 10 p.m.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.
The Hallorans at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Alex Cohen at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Amanda Adams at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Mikey G at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Tim Kierstead at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
John Farese Acoustic Jam from 2 to 5 p.m. and Boom Lava from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23.
Aug. 28
Brian Booth at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.
Senie Hunt at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Ariel Strasser and Ken Budka at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Dusty Gray at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 30
Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 31
John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Mikey G at the Courtyard Marriot from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sept. 1
Mikey G at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Josh Foster at Uno’s from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sept. 2
Off Duty Angels at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Billy Wylder at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Senie Hunt at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Charlie Chronopoulos at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Sept. 3
End of Summer Bash at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 9 p.m.
Joey Clark at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Ian Archibold at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Chris Lester at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Jared Moore at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Kimayo at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Sept. 4
David Graham at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 4 p.m.
April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmsted from 2 to 5 p.m.
Alex Cohen from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Stage shows
Comedian Jimmy Dunn brings his “The Next Great Comedy Bit” to the Bank of N.H. Stage on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. ccanh.com
The New Hampshire Community Theater Association Festival on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. featuring “Blind Date” by the Actorsingers; “Winter Flowers” by the Lexington Players; “Actor’s Nightmare” by SKIT; and “Roommates” by the Majestic Theater.
“The Great Atlantic and Pacific Shakespeare Company” will continue through Aug. 28 at Hatbox Theatre on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. hatboxnh.com
Queen City Improv will perform at the Hatbox Theatre on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p .m. hatboxnh.com