Entertainment listings for the week of Aug. 25, 2022

Live music

Aug. 25

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Josh Foster at Uno’s from 6 to 9 p.m.

Paul Hubert at Area 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 26

Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Co. from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wood Wind and Whiskey at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hank Osborne at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Green Heron at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Aug. 27

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Powers at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 10 p.m.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

The Hallorans at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Alex Cohen at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Mikey G at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

John Farese Acoustic Jam from 2 to 5 p.m. and Boom Lava from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23.

Aug. 28

Brian Booth at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 2 to 5 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Ariel Strasser and Ken Budka at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Dusty Gray at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 30

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Mikey G at the Courtyard Marriot from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sept. 1

Mikey G at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Josh Foster at Uno’s from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sept. 2

Off Duty Angels at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Billy Wylder at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Charlie Chronopoulos at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 3

End of Summer Bash at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 9 p.m.

Joey Clark at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Ian Archibold at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Chris Lester at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Jared Moore at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Kimayo at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 4

David Graham at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 4 p.m.

April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmsted from 2 to 5 p.m.

Alex Cohen from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Stage shows

Comedian Jimmy Dunn brings his “The Next Great Comedy Bit” to the Bank of N.H. Stage on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. ccanh.com

The New Hampshire Community Theater Association Festival on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. featuring “Blind Date” by the Actorsingers; “Winter Flowers” by the Lexington Players; “Actor’s Nightmare” by SKIT; and “Roommates” by the Majestic Theater.

“The Great Atlantic and Pacific Shakespeare Company” will continue through Aug. 28 at Hatbox Theatre on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. hatboxnh.com

Queen City Improv will perform at the Hatbox Theatre on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p .m. hatboxnh.com

