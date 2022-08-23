Car show returns to New England Racing Museum

Last year's Hot Rods, Muscle and More Car Show at the New England Racing Museum.

On Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the New England Racing Museum will host the Hot Rods, Muscle and More Car Show, presented by Shea Concrete Products. Accepting all makes, models, and years, the show will feature more than 150 vehicles with proceeds to support the mission of the New England Racing Museum.

“Everything we do is meant to preserve and educate the public on the history of New England motor racing,” said Thomas Netishen, executive director. “This show is a wonderful and fun way for the public to have a great time and learn more about us and the region’s rich motor racing history.”

In total, the museum will award 21 trophies, including the Parker-Coraine Best of Show Trophy. “Ted Parker and Gil Coraine are a big part of the museum’s success, so we are thrilled we can honor them in this way each year,” added Netishen.

One highlight of the show is the ‘Coolest Sounding’ vehicle runoff competition, which takes place at 1 p.m. In addition to a 50/50 raffle, visitors are invited to explore the history of regional motor racing with more than 30 historical race car and motorcycle exhibits inside New England Racing Museum as well as test their skills on its iRacing and four lane electric slot car track.

“We look forward to welcoming supporting car owners and spectators of all ages to our annual car show fundraiser for a day of family fun,” said Netishen.

The cost to enter a vehicle into the show is $20, which includes two free tickets to the museum that day of the show. The cost for spectators is $5 per person with kids under 12 admitted free. To learn more, visit nemsmuseum.com.

