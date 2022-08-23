Bulletin board

N.H. author

Christina Holbrook returns to New Hampshire and visits Gibson’s Bookstore Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. to present her book, All the Flowers of the Mountain. Set in New Hampshire, All the Flowers of the Mountain is a coming-of-age love story combined with a mystery that haunts the characters for the rest of their lives. Brought to us by the New Hampshire Writer’s Project, we’re pleased to welcome Holbrook back.

In a Paris art gallery, Dr. Michael Pearce comes upon a sculpture by the artist Katherine Morgan. His discovery of the vivid bronze artwork sends Pearce reeling back into his past.

Devastatingly lifelike, the sculpture evokes memories of a summer many years earlier when Michael and Katherine – Kit – met as teenagers by a lake in New Hampshire. He was a small-town boy who skied, played guitar, and was destined to run his father’s hardware store; she was the restless, troubled daughter of a wealthy New York family.

Set amidst the mountains, farmlands, and elegant summer homes of rural New England, All the Flowers of the Mountain is the story of a pivotal summer for Michael and Kit. Michael’s ambitions are ignited by this young woman; he grows determined that their future will be together. But Kit dreams of becoming an artist and her struggle with a mysterious event from the past leads her to a deadly showdown by summer’s end, and decisions that will break Michael’s heart.

