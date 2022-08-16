Live entertainment the week of Aug. 18, 2022

Live music
Aug. 18
Josh Foster at Uno Pizzeria from 6 to 9 p.m.
Bryan Killough at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 19
Chris Powers at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 10 p.m.
Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Andrew North and the Rangers at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.
Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.
Red Road House Band from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23
Aug. 20
4 R Souls at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.
Carrie and the Wingmen at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Brad Myrick from 10 a.m. to noon, Rebecca Turmel from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Joel Begin from 3 to 5 p.m. at Brookford Farm.
Joel Cage at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m. and Joey Clark from 7 to 10 p.m.
Andrew Geano at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Hallorans at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Joey Placenti at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
John Farese Acoustic Jam from 2 to 5 p.m. and Kid Pinky from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23
Aug. 21
Mystical Magic at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 4 p.m.
April Cushman from 10 a.m. to noon, John McArthur from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Sam Hammerman from 3 to 5 p.m. at Brookford Farm
Kimayo at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Eric Marcs at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.
Eric Lindberg at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Andrew Geano at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.
Aug. 23
Zeb Cruikshank at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 24
Karen Grenier at the Concord Courtyard Marriot from 5 to 7 p.m.
Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Stage shows
The Great Atlantic Pacific Shakespeare Company will run Aug. 19 to 28 at the Hatbox Theatre with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Jimmy Dunn presents “The Next Great Comedy Bit” on Aug. 25 at the Bank of N.H. Stage. An 18+ show. ccanh.com
Red River Theatres
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG)
Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13)
Elvis (PG-13)
Three Thousand Years of Longing (R)