Live entertainment the week of Aug. 18, 2022

"The Great Atlantic and Pacific Shakespeare Company", an original play by NH playwright, Alan Lindsay opens Aug. 19.

Live music

Aug. 18

Josh Foster at Uno Pizzeria from 6 to 9 p.m.

Bryan Killough at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 19

Chris Powers at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 6 to 10 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Andrew North and the Rangers at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Red Road House Band from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23

Aug. 20

4 R Souls at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 7 to 10 p.m.

Carrie and the Wingmen at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Brad Myrick from 10 a.m. to noon, Rebecca Turmel from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Joel Begin from 3 to 5 p.m. at Brookford Farm.

Joel Cage at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m. and Joey Clark from 7 to 10 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Hallorans at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Joey Placenti at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

John Farese Acoustic Jam from 2 to 5 p.m. and Kid Pinky from 8 to 11 p.m. at Area 23

Aug. 21

Mystical Magic at Makris Lobster and Steak House from 1 to 4 p.m.

April Cushman from 10 a.m. to noon, John McArthur from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Sam Hammerman from 3 to 5 p.m. at Brookford Farm

Kimayo at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Andrew Geano at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Aug. 23

Zeb Cruikshank at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 24

Karen Grenier at the Concord Courtyard Marriot from 5 to 7 p.m.

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Stage shows

The Great Atlantic Pacific Shakespeare Company will run Aug. 19 to 28 at the Hatbox Theatre with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Jimmy Dunn presents “The Next Great Comedy Bit” on Aug. 25 at the Bank of N.H. Stage. An 18+ show. ccanh.com

Red River Theatres

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG)

Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13)

Elvis (PG-13)

Three Thousand Years of Longing (R)

