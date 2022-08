Courtesy of Concord Public Library

This vintage photograph depicts the Ford Foundry Float in Concord, New Hampshire, in 1915. Years ago many local businesses and organizations proudly participated in local parades and exhibits promoting their wares — certainly a wonderful boon to local commerce. Ford Foundry was located in Concord and was well known for manufacturing common household products of the day; cast iron bathtubs, sinks, stoves etc.

