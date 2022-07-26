Entertainment for the week of July 28, 2022

Live music

July 28

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Paul Hubert at Area 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Josh Foster at Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Concord from 6 to 9 p.m.

Eric Lindberg Band at Butler Park in Hillsborough from 7 to 8 p.m.

The Shanna Stack Band at Eagle Square from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

July 29

Fern Family Bank from 7 to 9 p.m. and the Quint-E-Sential Band from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Area 23

Joey Clark & the Big Hearts at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Kimayo at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dakota Smart at Over the Moon Farmstead in Pittsfield

July 30

Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Scott King at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Amanda Adams at the Concord Arts Market from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Chad LaMarsh at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Ken Budka at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

July 31

Mikey G Jam from 2 to 5 p.m. and Llava Llama at 8 p.m. at Area 23

Matt the Sax at the Contoocook Cider Co. from 1 to 4

Zak Trojano at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Dakota Smart at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 3

Justin Cohn at the Courtyard Marriot from 5 to 7 p.m.

Aug. 4

Josh Foster at Uno Pizzeria in Concord from 6 to 9 p.m.

TBA at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Aug. 5

Dusty Gray at the Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Senie Hunt at the League of N.H. Craftsmen Fair

Amanda Adama at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chris Lester at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Eric Lindberg Band at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Aug. 6

Brian Booth at the Contoocook Farms Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 6 p.m.

Mikey G at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Charlie Chronopoulos at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Aug. 7

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Ryam Williamson at Over The Moon Farmstead from 2 to 5 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Stage shows

Bubble Boy the Musical will be stage at the Hatbox Theatre from Aug. 5 to 14. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. hatboxnh.com

The Community Players of Concord Children’s Theatre will present Peter Pan Jr. on Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

Ballet Misha will perform “A Midsummer Night Dream” on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. Tickets: $25 to $35 and are available by calling 603-668-4196 or online at BalletMisha.com.

RB Productions will present “Legally Blonde Jr.” on July 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Impact Theatre will present “Return to Oz” at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 10 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Northeastern Ballet will stage “Swan Lake” on Aug. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Red River Theatres

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG) A widowed British cleaning lady (Lesley Manville), currently feeling down about life, ambitiously decides to treat herself to an elegant, expensive dress from the House of Dior.

Where the Crawdads Sing (NA) Abandoned by her family, a resourceful six-year-old (Jojo Regina) raises herself in the isolated marshlands near a North Carolina community.

For schedule or tickets, visit redrivertheatres.org.

