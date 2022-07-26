Art on Main installations updated

“Five Timeless Leaves” outside the chamber’s offices. Artist installing “Cotyledon” in 2022. City crew installs “Into the Wind” in 2021.

The City of Concord and Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce created “Art on Main” in 2018. This program enlivens and enhances Main Street with a year-round sculpture exhibit. Mixed with Concord’s classical art, it creates an open-air gallery that is free to enjoy, and on view every day.

Installations may last from one to two years, typically remaining on view from 12 to 24 months. In 2022, the exhibit expanded beyond Main Street and highlights key areas of Concord’s community. Many works from this rotating exhibit have found permanent homes in Concord. The artworks are leased from their owners, and all of the art is for sale. Contact the Chamber if you are interested in purchasing a piece.

Examples of pieces that are no longer part of Art on Main, because they have been permanently homed include “Time of Wonder by Beverly B. Seamans (boy with turtle) at Concord Public Library, and “Toe Dancer” by Jon Bonsignore (metal dancer) located at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

There are seven sculptures total in the 2022-2023 outdoor exhibit.

“Five Timeless Leaves” by Bruce Hathaway (new) at 49 South Main Street (front of Chamber Visitor Center); aluminum

“Earth Arch #2” by Joe Chirchirillo (new) at bottom of Storrs Street extension; Steel, found objects

“Cotyledon” by David Boyajian (new) at the corner of Main and Fayette Streets; painted steel

“Composition #2” by Chris Plaisted (new) at the City-Wide Community Center on Loudon Road; steel, rebar, stone

“Taper Deco” by Rob Lorensen at corner of Main and Capitol Streets; stainless steel

“American Dog” by Dale Rogers at corner of Main and Center streets; oxidized steel

“Into the Wind” by Chris Plaisted outside of Phenix Hall (The Works Café); steel, rebar

