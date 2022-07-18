Categories sponsored by Nicole’s Greenhouse & Florist
Bridal & Formal Wear
Winner: A Day to Remember
Second Place: Betty Dee Fashions
Second Place: Modern Bride & Formal Shop
Runner Up: Armardo Joseph
Runner Up: Country Bridals and Formal Wear
Caterer
Winner: Washington Street Café & Catering
Second Place: Smokeshow Barbeque
Runner Up: DeeLuxe Bartending and Event Staffing
Runner Up: Red Blazer
Runner Up: Alan’s of Boscawen Restaurant
Florist
Winner: Cobblestone
Second Place:Nicole’s Greenhouse & Florist
Runner Up: McLeod’s
Runner Up: Marshall’s Florist & Gifts
Runner Up: Prescott’s Florist
Jeweler
Winner: Romance
Second Place: NH League of Craftsmen
Runner Up: Tates Gallery
Runner Up: Goldsmiths Gallery LLC
Runner Up: Jeweler’s Workshop
Limousine
Winner: Grace Limousine
Second Place: Lake’s Region Limo & Taxi Service, LLC
Runner Up: ASL Limousine
Runner Up: Primo Limo
Runner Up: Concord Cab
Photographer
Winner: Amie Elizabeth Photography
Second Place: Sydney Kerbyson Photography
Runner Up: Anne Skidmore Photography
Runner Up: Maundy Mitchell
Runner Up: Sanya Ryan Photography
Runner Up: Yeaton Photography
Wedding Cake
Winner: Jacques
Second Place: Red Blazer Restaurant & Bakery
Runner Up: Laconia Village Bakery
Runner Up: Frederick’s Pastries
Runner Up: Crust and Crumb
Wedding Venue
Winner: The Barn at Bull Meadow
Second Place: Castle in the Clouds
Runner Up: Dell-Lea Weddings & Events
Runner Up: The Common Man Inn, Spa & Lodge
Runner Up: Wentworth by the Sea