Sports and recreation

Best spot to take visitors

Winner: McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

Second Place: Downtown Concord

Runner Up: Canterbury Shaker Village

Runner Up: Seacoast

Runner Up: Franconia Notch State Park

Bowling Alley

Winner: Boutwells

Second Place: Funspot

Campground

Winner: The Friendly Beaver

Second Place: Bear Brook

Runner Up: Gunstock

Runner Up: Moose Hillock

Runner Up: Silver Lake Campground

Farm Stand

Winner: Carter Hill Farm

Second Place: Moulton Farms

Runner Up: Apple Hill Farm

Runner Up: Surowiecs

Runner Up: Diamond Hill

Fitness Center

Winner: Thrive Group Fitness

Second Place: Concord City Wide Community Center

Runner Up: YMCA of Concord

Runner Up: Vibe and Revive yoga

Runner Up: DB Ultimate Fitness

Golf Course

Winner: Duston’s

Second Place: Beaver Meadow

Runner Up: Den Brea Golf Course

Runner Up: Lochmere Golf Course

Runner Up: Concord Country Club

Golf Equipment

Winner: Beaver Meadow Pro Shop

Second Place: Golf & Ski Warehouse

Runner Up: Den Brae Golf Course

Indoor Sports Center

Winner: Elite Sports Academy

Second Place: Concord City Wide Community Center

Runner Up: Fieldhouse Sports

Runner Up: Concord Sports Center

Marina

Winner: Irwin Marina

Second Place: Akwa Marina Yacht Club

Runner Up: Winnisquam Marina

Runner Up: Fay’s Boatyard

Runner Up: Goodhue Boat Company

Runner Up: Shep’s

Martial Arts

Winner: SDSS Martial Arts of Concord

Second Place: Bodyworks Karate

Runner Up: The Phoenix

Runner Up: Concord Dance Academy

Runner Up: Tokyo Joe’s

Pool Dealer

Winner: Blue Dolphin Pools

Second Place: Empire

PYO Farm

Winner: Carter Hill

Second Place: Apple Hill

Runner Up: Stone Mountain Farm

Runner Up: Meadowledge

Runner Up: Gould Hill

Riding Stables

Winner: Townsend

Second Place: Sugar Hill Stables, Weare

Runner Up: Bits, Etc.

Runner Up: Blue Sky Equestrian Stable

Runner Up: Abaris Stables

Runner Up: Wind Hill Farm

Runner Up: Windswept Farm

Ski Resort

Winner: Pats Peak

Second Place: Gunstock

Runner Up: Cannon

Runner Up: Sunapee

Runner Up: Ragged Mountain

Summer Camp

Winner: Shaker Road School

Second Place: Concord Parks and Rec

Runner Up: Barry Conservation Camp

Runner Up: Audubon Society

Runner Up: YMCA of Concord

Yoga Studio

Winner: Thrive Group Fitness

Second Place: Body Design by Joy

Runner Up: Vibe & Revive Yoga

Runner Up: Sharing Yoga

Runner Up: Ohana Yoga

