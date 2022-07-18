Sports and recreation

Categories presented by YMCA of Concord
Best spot to take visitors
Winner: McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center
Second Place: Downtown Concord
Runner Up: Canterbury Shaker Village
Runner Up: Seacoast
Runner Up: Franconia Notch State Park
Bowling Alley
Winner: Boutwells
Second Place: Funspot
Campground
Winner: The Friendly Beaver
Second Place: Bear Brook
Runner Up: Gunstock
Runner Up: Moose Hillock
Runner Up: Silver Lake Campground
Farm Stand
Winner: Carter Hill Farm
Second Place: Moulton Farms
Runner Up: Apple Hill Farm
Runner Up: Surowiecs
Runner Up: Diamond Hill
Fitness Center
Winner: Thrive Group Fitness
Second Place: Concord City Wide Community Center
Runner Up: YMCA of Concord
Runner Up: Vibe and Revive yoga
Runner Up: DB Ultimate Fitness
Golf Course
Winner: Duston’s
Second Place: Beaver Meadow
Runner Up: Den Brea Golf Course
Runner Up: Lochmere Golf Course
Runner Up: Concord Country Club
Golf Equipment
Winner: Beaver Meadow Pro Shop
Second Place: Golf & Ski Warehouse
Runner Up: Den Brae Golf Course
Indoor Sports Center
Winner: Elite Sports Academy
Second Place: Concord City Wide Community Center
Runner Up: Fieldhouse Sports
Runner Up: Concord Sports Center
Marina
Winner: Irwin Marina
Second Place: Akwa Marina Yacht Club
Runner Up: Winnisquam Marina
Runner Up: Fay’s Boatyard
Runner Up: Goodhue Boat Company
Runner Up: Shep’s
Martial Arts
Winner: SDSS Martial Arts of Concord
Second Place: Bodyworks Karate
Runner Up: The Phoenix
Runner Up: Concord Dance Academy
Runner Up: Tokyo Joe’s
Pool Dealer
Winner: Blue Dolphin Pools
Second Place: Empire
PYO Farm
Winner: Carter Hill
Second Place: Apple Hill
Runner Up: Stone Mountain Farm
Runner Up: Meadowledge
Runner Up: Gould Hill
Riding Stables
Winner: Townsend
Second Place: Sugar Hill Stables, Weare
Runner Up: Bits, Etc.
Runner Up: Blue Sky Equestrian Stable
Runner Up: Abaris Stables
Runner Up: Wind Hill Farm
Runner Up: Windswept Farm
Ski Resort
Winner: Pats Peak
Second Place: Gunstock
Runner Up: Cannon
Runner Up: Sunapee
Runner Up: Ragged Mountain
Summer Camp
Winner: Shaker Road School
Second Place: Concord Parks and Rec
Runner Up: Barry Conservation Camp
Runner Up: Audubon Society
Runner Up: YMCA of Concord
Yoga Studio
Winner: Thrive Group Fitness
Second Place: Body Design by Joy
Runner Up: Vibe & Revive Yoga
Runner Up: Sharing Yoga
Runner Up: Ohana Yoga