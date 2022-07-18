Categories presented by Apple House Furniture
Antiques
Winner: Concord Antiques
Second Place: Hansel & Gretel Antiques
Runner Up: Laconia Antique Center
Runner Up: Showcase Consignment
Runner Up: Parker French
Beer/Wine Specialty Store
Winner: Concord Craft Beer
Second Place: Smoke & Barley
Runner Up: Capital Beverages
Runner Up: Wine on Main
Runner Up: Henniker Brewery
Book Store
Winner: Gibson’s
Second Place: Innisfree Bookshop
Runner Up: BAM
Runner Up: MainStreet Bookends
Runner Up: Toadstool Bookstore
CBD Store
Winner: Your CBD Store
Second Place: Clearly Balanced Days
Runner Up: Natural Wellness Corner
Chocolate/Candy Store
Winner: True Confections
Second Place: Granite State
Runner Up: Kellerhause
Runner Up: Lickeys & Cheweys
Runner Up: The Cannoli Stop @ The Candy Shop
Clothing Store
Winner: Lilise Designer Resale
Second Place: Gondwana
Runner Up: Dressers Unlimited
Runner Up: T.J.Maxx
Runner Up: JC Penney
Consignment Shop
Winner: Lilise Designer Resale
Second Place: Hilltop Consignment
Runner Up: Etcetera Shoppe
Runner Up: Showcase Consignment
Runner Up: The Hipster Shoppe
Furniture Store
Winner: Harris Family Furniture
Second Place: Cheney’s Apple House Furniture
Runner Up: Endicott Furniture
Runner Up:Pompanoosic Mills
Runner Up: Ippolitos
Gift Shop
Winner: The Paper Store
Second Place: League of NH Craftsmen
Runner Up: Viking House
Runner Up: Cobblestone Design
Runner Up: Penumbra
Gourmet Food
Winner: Wine’ing Butcher
Second Place: Concord Beef and Seafood
Runner Up: Viking House
Runner Up: The Healthy Buffalo
Runner Up: Celeste Oliva
Grocery Store
Winner: Market Basket
Second Place: Hannaford
Runner Up: Concord Food Co Op
Runner Up: Trader Joe’s
Runner Up: ALDI
Runner Up: Shaw’s
Home Décor
Winner: Budget Blinds of Concord & Hanover
Second Place: Cobblestone Design
Runner Up: Cheney’s Apple House Furniture
Runner Up: Hilltop Consignment Gallery
Runner Up: Endicott Furniture
Natural Supplements Store
Winner: Granite State Naturals
Second Place: Concord Co Op
Runner Up: Sunflower Natural Foods
Runner Up: Natural Wellness Corner
Runner Up: A Market – Manchester
Shoes
Winner: Joe Kings
Second Place: Runners Alley
Runner Up: Simply Birkenstock
Runner Up: Super Shoes Chichester
Runner Up: Millennium Running
Skincare Shop
Winner: Serendipity Day Spa & Float Studio
Second Place: Bona Fide
Runner Up: Pure Indulgence Day Spa
Runner Up: Body & Spirit Day Spa
Runner Up: Robin’s Essential Skincare
Sports Equipment
Winner: Dicks Sporting Goods
Second Place: S&W Sports
Runner Up: Monkey Sports
Runner Up: Runners Alley
Sports Equipment Runner Up: Concord Sporting Goods