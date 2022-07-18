These categories sponsored by Brady Sullivan Properties
Bank
Winner: Merrimack County Savings Bank
Second Place: Ledyard National Bank
Runner Up: Franklin Savings Bank
Runner Up: TD Bank
Runner Up: Citizens Bank
Best Place to Work
Winner: Exacom
Second Place: R.S. Audley, Inc.
Runner Up: The Rowley Agency Inc
Runner Up: Ledyard National Bank
Runner Up: Shaker Road School
Butcher Shop
Winner: Concord Beef & Seafood
Second Place: The Wine’ing Butcher
Runner Up: Tuckaway
Runner Up: Mikes Meat Shop
Runner Up: Riverhill Market
Contractor
Winner: R.S. Audley Incorporated
Second Place: Jim Duval
Runner Up: Cobb Hill
Runner Up: Tepper Contractors
Runner Up: Reardon Builders
Credit Union
Winner: New Hampshire Federal Credit Union
Second Place: Granite State
Runner Up: Triangle Credit Union
Runner Up: Bellwether
Runner Up: Service Credit Union
Dry Cleaner
Winner: Cleary Cleaners
Second Place: Arnos
Runner Up: Merrimack Cleaners
Electrician
Winner: Irish
Second Place: Blay Electric
Runner Up: Mulleavey Electric
Runner Up: Keith Moran
Runner Up: Loudon Center Electric
Financial Advisor
Winner: Ledyard Financial Advisors
Second Place: NHTrust
Runner Up: Fidelity Investments
Runner Up: Benoit Financial Planners
Runner Up: Ameriprise
Flooring
Winner: ADF Flooring
Second Place: Kanopka Flooring
Runner Up: Concord Carpet Center LLC
Runner Up: Bailey’s Carpet
Greenhouse
Winner: Nicole’s Greenhouse & Florist
Second Place: Black Forest
Runner Up: LaValley Farms
Runner Up: Murray’s Greenhouse
Runner Up: Coles
Hotel
Winner: The Hotel Concord
Second Place: The Centennial
Runner Up: Omni Mount Washington Resort
Runner Up: Hampton Inn
Runner Up: The Mountain View Grand
HVAC
Winner: Live Free Heating and AC
Second Place: R.A. Desmarais & Son
Runner Up: TJ Mechanical
Runner Up: HVAC Unlimited
Runner Up: Alliance
Insurance Agency
Winner: The Rowley Agency Inc
Second Place: Davis & Towle Insurance Group
Runner Up: The Insurance Outlet
Runner Up: AAA
Runner Up: Allstate
Kitchen & Bath
Winner: Cyr Kitchen and Bath
Second Place: All About Kitchens
Runner Up: Vintage Kitchens
Runner Up: Young’s cabinet
Runner Up: Timeless Kitchen & Baths
Landscaper
Winner: Tasker Landscaping
Second Place: Belknap Landscaping
Second Place: Saucier Scapes
Runner Up: Thomson Lawn Care
Runner Up: MDM Property Management
Law Firm
Winner: Annis & Zellers PLLC
Second Place: Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.
Runner Up: Orr & Reno
Runner Up: Gallagher, Callahan & Gartrell, P.C.
Runner Up: McClane Middleton
Plumber
Winner: Bow Plumbing and Heating
Second Place: Heritage
Runner Up: Braydon Plumbing & Heating
Runner Up: Rich Otis Plumbing & Heating
Runner Up: Dan Ives
Power Equipment
Winner: MB Tractor & Equipment
Second Place: Greenlands
Runner Up: Knoxland
Runner Up: Chappell Tractor
Runner Up: Mowtown
Private School
Winner: Shaker Road School
Second Place: Bishop Brady
Runner Up: The Tilton School
Runner Up: Concord Christian Academy
Runner Up: St. Paul’s School
Real Estate Agency
Winner: Seekers and Sellers Realty Nylora Bruleigh
Second Place: Century 21 Circa 72 & Thompson Real Estate
Runner Up: Cowan & Zellers
Runner Up: Better Homes and Gardens, The Masiello Group
Runner Up: Dwight Keeler
Real Estate Agent
Winner: Nylora Bruleigh
Second Place: Casey DeStefano
Runner Up: Keeler Family Realtors
Runner Up: April Dunn
Runner Up: Cowan & Zellers
Roofer
Winner: F.B.I. Contracting
Second Place: New Heights
Runner Up: G. Ray Colby & Sons
Runner Up: Ron Palmer & Sons
Runner Up: Marquis
Travel Agency
Winner: Terrapin Tours
Second Place: Penny Pitou Travel
Runner Up: AAA
Runner Up: Epic Travel, LLC
Runner Up: Happy Travels