These categories sponsored by Brady Sullivan Properties

Bank

Winner: Merrimack County Savings Bank

Second Place: Ledyard National Bank

Runner Up: Franklin Savings Bank

Runner Up: TD Bank

Runner Up: Citizens Bank

Best Place to Work

Winner: Exacom

Second Place: R.S. Audley, Inc.

Runner Up: The Rowley Agency Inc

Runner Up: Ledyard National Bank

Runner Up: Shaker Road School

Butcher Shop

Winner: Concord Beef & Seafood

Second Place: The Wine’ing Butcher

Runner Up: Tuckaway

Runner Up: Mikes Meat Shop

Runner Up: Riverhill Market

Contractor

Winner: R.S. Audley Incorporated

Second Place: Jim Duval

Runner Up: Cobb Hill

Runner Up: Tepper Contractors

Runner Up: Reardon Builders

Credit Union

Winner: New Hampshire Federal Credit Union

Second Place: Granite State

Runner Up: Triangle Credit Union

Runner Up: Bellwether

Runner Up: Service Credit Union

Dry Cleaner

Winner: Cleary Cleaners

Second Place: Arnos

Runner Up: Merrimack Cleaners

Electrician

Winner: Irish

Second Place: Blay Electric

Runner Up: Mulleavey Electric

Runner Up: Keith Moran

Runner Up: Loudon Center Electric

Financial Advisor

Winner: Ledyard Financial Advisors

Second Place: NHTrust

Runner Up: Fidelity Investments

Runner Up: Benoit Financial Planners

Runner Up: Ameriprise

Flooring

Winner: ADF Flooring

Second Place: Kanopka Flooring

Runner Up: Concord Carpet Center LLC

Runner Up: Bailey’s Carpet

Greenhouse

Winner: Nicole’s Greenhouse & Florist

Second Place: Black Forest

Runner Up: LaValley Farms

Runner Up: Murray’s Greenhouse

Runner Up: Coles

Hotel

Winner: The Hotel Concord

Second Place: The Centennial

Runner Up: Omni Mount Washington Resort

Runner Up: Hampton Inn

Runner Up: The Mountain View Grand

HVAC

Winner: Live Free Heating and AC

Second Place: R.A. Desmarais & Son

Runner Up: TJ Mechanical

Runner Up: HVAC Unlimited

Runner Up: Alliance

Insurance Agency

Winner: The Rowley Agency Inc

Second Place: Davis & Towle Insurance Group

Runner Up: The Insurance Outlet

Runner Up: AAA

Runner Up: Allstate

Kitchen & Bath

Winner: Cyr Kitchen and Bath

Second Place: All About Kitchens

Runner Up: Vintage Kitchens

Runner Up: Young’s cabinet

Runner Up: Timeless Kitchen & Baths

Landscaper

Winner: Tasker Landscaping

Second Place: Belknap Landscaping

Second Place: Saucier Scapes

Runner Up: Thomson Lawn Care

Runner Up: MDM Property Management

Law Firm

Winner: Annis & Zellers PLLC

Second Place: Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.

Runner Up: Orr & Reno

Runner Up: Gallagher, Callahan & Gartrell, P.C.

Runner Up: McClane Middleton

Plumber

Winner: Bow Plumbing and Heating

Second Place: Heritage

Runner Up: Braydon Plumbing & Heating

Runner Up: Rich Otis Plumbing & Heating

Runner Up: Dan Ives

Power Equipment

Winner: MB Tractor & Equipment

Second Place: Greenlands

Runner Up: Knoxland

Runner Up: Chappell Tractor

Runner Up: Mowtown

Private School

Winner: Shaker Road School

Second Place: Bishop Brady

Runner Up: The Tilton School

Runner Up: Concord Christian Academy

Runner Up: St. Paul’s School

Real Estate Agency

Winner: Seekers and Sellers Realty Nylora Bruleigh

Second Place: Century 21 Circa 72 & Thompson Real Estate

Runner Up: Cowan & Zellers

Runner Up: Better Homes and Gardens, The Masiello Group

Runner Up: Dwight Keeler

Real Estate Agent

Winner: Nylora Bruleigh

Second Place: Casey DeStefano

Runner Up: Keeler Family Realtors

Runner Up: April Dunn

Runner Up: Cowan & Zellers

Roofer

Winner: F.B.I. Contracting

Second Place: New Heights

Runner Up: G. Ray Colby & Sons

Runner Up: Ron Palmer & Sons

Runner Up: Marquis

Travel Agency

Winner: Terrapin Tours

Second Place: Penny Pitou Travel

Runner Up: AAA

Runner Up: Epic Travel, LLC

Runner Up: Happy Travels

