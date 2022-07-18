Pets

By - Jul 18, 2022

Categories presented by NY Smoke N Vape Shop

 

Boarder

Winner: Bark Now!

Second Place: Barking Dog Hooksett

Runner Up: Cilley Veterinary Clinic

Runner Up: Woodlawn Pet Resort

Runner Up: Finlayson’s

 

Groomer

Winner: Pawtopia Pet Grooming Salon & Boutique

Second Place: Natural Instincts Holistic Pet Spa

Runner Up: Bark Now!

Runner Up: Finlayson’s

Runner Up: Pet Smart

 

Pet Supply

Winner: For the Love of Dogs Everywhere

Second Place: Sandy’s Pet Food Center

Runner Up: Osbornes Agway

Runner Up: Pet Smart

Runner Up: Petco

 

Trainer

Winner: No Monkey Business

Second Place: Karen Smith-Pet Agree

Runner Up: Finlayson’s

Runner Up: Inspire K9

Runner Up: Nancy Fantom

Veterinarian

Winner: Fisherville Animal Hospital

Second Place: Russel Animal Hospital

Runner Up: CAVES

Runner Up: Cilley Veterinary Clinic

Runner Up: Blackwater Veterinary Hospital

Runner Up: VCA Riverside

