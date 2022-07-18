Categories presented by NY Smoke N Vape Shop
Boarder
Winner: Bark Now!
Second Place: Barking Dog Hooksett
Runner Up: Cilley Veterinary Clinic
Runner Up: Woodlawn Pet Resort
Runner Up: Finlayson’s
Groomer
Winner: Pawtopia Pet Grooming Salon & Boutique
Second Place: Natural Instincts Holistic Pet Spa
Runner Up: Bark Now!
Runner Up: Finlayson’s
Runner Up: Pet Smart
Pet Supply
Winner: For the Love of Dogs Everywhere
Second Place: Sandy’s Pet Food Center
Runner Up: Osbornes Agway
Runner Up: Pet Smart
Runner Up: Petco
Trainer
Winner: No Monkey Business
Second Place: Karen Smith-Pet Agree
Runner Up: Finlayson’s
Runner Up: Inspire K9
Runner Up: Nancy Fantom
Veterinarian
Winner: Fisherville Animal Hospital
Second Place: Russel Animal Hospital
Runner Up: CAVES
Runner Up: Cilley Veterinary Clinic
Runner Up: Blackwater Veterinary Hospital
Runner Up: VCA Riverside