Medical

Categories presented by Coppola Therapy

 

Acupuncturist

Winner: Amy Grant, Concord Acupuncture Center

Second Place: Trend Acupuncture

Runner Up: Muscular Wellness Massage Therapist

Runner Up: Concord Family Acupuncture

Runner Up: Five Seasons Acupuncture

 

Audiologist

Winner: Better Hearing Center

Second Place: Concord Audiology

Runner Up: Audiology Specialists

Runner Up: New England Audiology

Runner Up: Alliance Audio

 

Cancer Care

Winner: Payson Center

Second Place: Dana Farber Boston

Runner Up: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Runner Up: Frisbie Center For Cancer Care

Runner Up: New Hampshire Oncology-Hematology

 

Cardiac Care

Winner: Concord Hospital

Second Place: Catholic Medical Center

Runner Up: The Elliot

Runner Up: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

Childbirth

Winner: Concord Hospital

Second Place: Catholic Medical Center

Runner Up: Elliot Hospital

Runner Up: Dartmouth NICU

 

Chiropractor

Winner: Crossroads Chiropractic

Second Place: Splendore Family Chiropractic

Runner Up: Dr. Sellar

Runner Up: Performance Health Spine and Sport Therapy

Runner Up: Vibrant Health Chiropractic

 

Dentist

Winner: Generations Dental Care

Second Place: Caring Family Dentistry – Concord

Second Place: Grace Family

Runner Up: Concord Family Dentistry

Runner Up: Dr. Orzechowski and Dr. Arndt, DMD

 

Emergency Care

Winner: Concord Hospital

Second Place: Convenient MD

Runner Up: The Elliot

Runner Up: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Runner Up: Clear Choice

 

Eye Doctor

Winner: Sacco Eyecare

Second Place: Concord Eye Care

Runner Up: In Focus Eye Care

Runner Up: Concord Family Vision

Runner Up: Capital Vision Center

 

Hospital

Winner: Concord Hospital

Second Place: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Runner Up: Elliot Hospital

Runner Up: Catholic Medical Center

 

Orthodontics

Winner: Generations Dental Care

Second Place: Dr. Vermette

Runner Up: Luba Richter

Runner Up: Kennell Orthodontics

Runner Up: Concord Orthodontics

 

Pediatric Care

Winner: Concord Pediatrics

Second Place: CHaD Pediatrics- Concord

Runner Up: Elliot Pediatrics and Primary

Runner Up: Crossroads Family Medicine

Runner Up: Family Tree

Runner Up: Pediatric Health Associates of Manchester

 

Pediatric Dentistry

Winner: Generations Dental Care

Second Place: Concord Pediatric Dentistry

Runner Up: Lakes Region Children’s Dentistry

Runner Up: Grace Family

Runner Up: Laurie A. Rosato, DMD

 

Physical Therapist

Winner: Fit For Life, Ross Childs

Second Place: Progressive Therapy Services

Runner Up: Coppola Physical Therapy

Runner Up: Performance Health Spine and Sport Therapy

Runner Up: Concord Orthopedics

 

Physician

Winner: Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinic Concord

Second Place: Concord Family Medicine

Runner Up: Internal Medicine

Runner Up: Family Tree Health Care, Hopkinton

Runner Up: Penacook Family Physicans

Author: Insider Staff

