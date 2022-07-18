Health and beauty

Barber Shop

Winner: The Modern Man Barbershop & Shave Parlor

Second Place: Lucky’s

Runner Up: American Barber

Runner Up: Ruel’s Barber Shop

Runner Up: Toby’s Barbershop

 

Gym

Winner: Thrive Fitness

Second Place: YMCA of Concord

Runner Up: The Zoo Health Club

Runner Up: Body Design by Joy

Runner Up: Capital Fitness Center

 

Hair Salon

Winner: Flora’s Hair Salons

Second Place: Che Bella

Runner Up: Anjou

Runner Up: Salon K

Runner Up: Trilogy Hair Studio

 

Manicure/Pedicure

Winner: Roy Nails

Second Place: Serendipity Spa

Runner Up: Muscular Wellness Treatment Center

Runner Up: Platinum Salon & Spa

Runner Up: Foxy Nails

 

Massage Therapist

Winner: Chichester Massage & Bodywork Center

Second Place: Muscular Wellness Treatment Center

Runner Up: Strength and Power Massage

Runner Up: Laura at Serendipity

Runner Up: Intuitive Touch

 

Spa

Winner: Serendipity Day Spa & Float Studio

Second Place: Platinum Salon and Spa

Runner Up: Body & Spirit Day Spa

Runner Up: Spa Specialists

Runner Up: Sanctuary Bodyworks

 

Tanning

Winner: Turbo Tan

Second Place: Misty’s Magic Mist

Runner Up: Sun Tan City

Runner Up: Peter’s

Runner Up: Island Sun Tanning Salon

 

Tattoo Parlor

Winner: Arrows and Embers Concord

Second Place: Gothic Tattoo

Second Place: Midnight Moon

Runner Up: Capital City Tattoo

Runner Up: Mayhem Inc

