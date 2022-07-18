Categories presented by Trend Acupuncture
Asian Food
Winner: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Second Place: MASA
Runner Up: Chen Yang Li Concord
Runner Up: Moritomo
Runner Up: Tea Garden
Barbecue
Winner: Smokeshow Barbeque
Second Place: The Draft Restaurant and Grill
Runner Up: Smoke Shack Southern Barbecue
Runner Up: Georgia’s Northside
Runner Up: KC’s Rib Shack
Breakfast Fare
Winner: Tuckers
Fare Second Place: J&J Yolk
Runner Up: Beefside
Runner Up: The Post
Runner Up: Red Arrow Diner
Buffet
Winner: The Red Blazer
Second Place: Alan’s of Boscawen
Runner Up: Concord Food Co-op
Runner Up: Brookside
Runner Up: Golden Corral
Dinner
Winner: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Second Place: The Draft Restaurant and Grill
Runner Up: Revival
Runner Up: Hermanos
Runner Up: Red Blazer
Family Friendly
Winner: Beefside
Second Place: The Draft Restaurant and Grill
Runner Up: Johnson’s Seafood & Steak
Runner Up: T-Bones
Runner Up: The Red Blazer
Fine Dining
Winner: Revival
Second Place: O’s Steak & Seafood
Runner Up: Angelina’s
Runner Up: The Common Man
Runner Up: Copper Door
Italian
Winner: Angelina’s Ristorante Italiano
Second Place: Giuseppe’s
Runner Up: Fratello’s
Runner Up: CC Tomatoes
Runner Up: Veano’s
Lunch fare
Winner: Washington Street Café & Catering
Second Place: The Draft Restaurant and Grill
Runner Up: Constantly Pizza
Runner Up: Beefside
Runner Up: Smokeshow Barbeque
Mexican Restaurant
Winner: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Second Place: The Draft Restaurant and Grill
Runner Up: Hermanos
Runner Up: Casamigos
Runner Up: Dos Amigos
Outdoor Dining
Winner: The Draft Restaurant and Grill
Second Place: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Runner Up: Cheer’s
Runner Up: Surfside Dairy Bar
Runner Up: Lakehouse Tavern
Romantic
Winner: Angelina’s
Second Place: Copper Door
Runner Up: Revival
Runner Up: O’s
Runner Up: Granite Restaurant
Seafood
Winner: Concord Beef & Seafood
Winner: The Dipsy Doodle
Runner Up: Makris
Runner Up: The Beach Plum
Runner Up: Weathervane Pembroke
Steakhouse
Winner: Hanover Street Chophouse
Second Place: Gauchos Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse
Second Place: Longhorn
Runner Up: O’s Steak & Seafood
Runner Up: T Bones
Take-Out
Winner: The Draft Restaurant and Grill
Second Place: Beefside
Second Place: Tilton House of Pizza
Runner Up: Brookside Pizza
Runner Up: Constantly
Vegetarian Fare
Winner: Washington Street Café & Catering
Second Place: The Smoothie Bus
Runner Up: Col’s Kitchen
Runner Up: Concord Food Co-Op
Runner Up: Live Juice