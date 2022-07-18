Categories presented by Trend Acupuncture

Asian Food

Winner: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

Second Place: MASA

Runner Up: Chen Yang Li Concord

Runner Up: Moritomo

Runner Up: Tea Garden

Barbecue

Winner: Smokeshow Barbeque

Second Place: The Draft Restaurant and Grill

Runner Up: Smoke Shack Southern Barbecue

Runner Up: Georgia’s Northside

Runner Up: KC’s Rib Shack

Breakfast Fare

Winner: Tuckers

Fare Second Place: J&J Yolk

Runner Up: Beefside

Runner Up: The Post

Runner Up: Red Arrow Diner

Buffet

Winner: The Red Blazer

Second Place: Alan’s of Boscawen

Runner Up: Concord Food Co-op

Runner Up: Brookside

Runner Up: Golden Corral

Dinner

Winner: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

Second Place: The Draft Restaurant and Grill

Runner Up: Revival

Runner Up: Hermanos

Runner Up: Red Blazer

Family Friendly

Winner: Beefside

Second Place: The Draft Restaurant and Grill

Runner Up: Johnson’s Seafood & Steak

Runner Up: T-Bones

Runner Up: The Red Blazer

Fine Dining

Winner: Revival

Second Place: O’s Steak & Seafood

Runner Up: Angelina’s

Runner Up: The Common Man

Runner Up: Copper Door

Italian

Winner: Angelina’s Ristorante Italiano

Second Place: Giuseppe’s

Runner Up: Fratello’s

Runner Up: CC Tomatoes

Runner Up: Veano’s

Lunch fare

Winner: Washington Street Café & Catering

Second Place: The Draft Restaurant and Grill

Runner Up: Constantly Pizza

Runner Up: Beefside

Runner Up: Smokeshow Barbeque

Mexican Restaurant

Winner: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

Second Place: The Draft Restaurant and Grill

Runner Up: Hermanos

Runner Up: Casamigos

Runner Up: Dos Amigos

Outdoor Dining

Winner: The Draft Restaurant and Grill

Second Place: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

Runner Up: Cheer’s

Runner Up: Surfside Dairy Bar

Runner Up: Lakehouse Tavern

Romantic

Winner: Angelina’s

Second Place: Copper Door

Runner Up: Revival

Runner Up: O’s

Runner Up: Granite Restaurant

Seafood

Winner: Concord Beef & Seafood

Winner: The Dipsy Doodle

Runner Up: Makris

Runner Up: The Beach Plum

Runner Up: Weathervane Pembroke

Steakhouse

Winner: Hanover Street Chophouse

Second Place: Gauchos Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse

Second Place: Longhorn

Runner Up: O’s Steak & Seafood

Runner Up: T Bones

Take-Out

Winner: The Draft Restaurant and Grill

Second Place: Beefside

Second Place: Tilton House of Pizza

Runner Up: Brookside Pizza

Runner Up: Constantly

Vegetarian Fare

Winner: Washington Street Café & Catering

Second Place: The Smoothie Bus

Runner Up: Col’s Kitchen

Runner Up: Concord Food Co-Op

Runner Up: Live Juice

