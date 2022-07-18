City news: Collections office temporarily closed

Cemetery Division

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Aug. 3, 7 p.m.

City Council: Aug. 8, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: Aug. 17, 7 p.m.

Visit concordnh. legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for City Council and Planning Board agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings.

Collections office temporarily closed

The City of Concord’s Collections Office will be undergoing renovations mid-July through October.

Due to the renovations, the office will be closed July 21-22 while it is temporarily relocated. It will reopen on July 25 in the Green Street Community Center, 39 Green Street, behind City Hall. This temporary location is handicap accessible.

Business hours will remain the same, with the office open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Collections Office handles the following transactions: motor vehicle registrations, property tax payments, water/sewer payments, and city billings payments. A reminder that many transactions can be completed online or dropped through the mail slot at the front door of City Hall. For more information visit concordnh.gov/ 1111/Online-Bill-Pay.

Anyone with questions can contact the Collections Office at (603) 225-8540 or email them at collection@concordnh.gov. More information is also available at concordnh.gov/453/Treasury-Collections.

Zoning Ordinance Draft

The latest draft of the City of Concord’s new Zoning Ordinance has been released and is ready for public review at concordnext.info/zoning-ordinance-draft-july-2022. The revised draft is based on public and staff comments. More information: Zoning Ordinance Draft (July 2022) – ConcordNEXT – A new approach to Concord zoning regulation.

Recycling Bin Supply Shortage

City of Concord recycling bins are temporarily out of stock as of July 13, 2022, and are unavailable at our office at this time. Unfortunately, there has been a shortage in supply from our vendor and we have been unable to receive a new order for additional bins for some time. We anticipate for recycling bins to hopefully be restocked in some capacity by the end of August.

Residents are not required to use city bins for recycling and can use any rigid container or barrel. Please make sure non-city bins are labeled for recycling to ensure proper collection at the curb.

Please call our office near the end of August at 603-228-2737 or visit concordnh.gov/generalservices to inquire about the status of bins if you are interested in receiving one. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we patiently wait to receive our next shipment.

Drought conditions

The U.S. Drought Monitor has released new drought data on Thursday from July 12. As of Tuesday, drought conditions intensified for the Northeast and New Hampshire, with 96.59% of New Hampshire (including Concord) experiencing moderate drought and 3.41% of southern areas now experiencing severe drought. This data does not include the recent rainstorm received on Tuesday or additional precipitation since. It’s typical for water consumption to increase this time of year due to outdoor water use and irrigation. Water production at the City’s Water Treatment Facility has increased slightly this week with the average now at 5.6 MGD. Water consumption spiked up to 6.0 MGD Sunday through Tuesday and dropped back down once the rain came, but we encourage everyone to be mindful of their water use to maintain consumption levels. Drought conditions will continue to be monitored and updates will be provided. Updates and water conservation tips can be found at concordnh.gov/ conservation.

Everett Arena Roller Skating

Roller skating is available for a limited time at the Douglas N. Everett Arena through July 31. Hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5. Skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the Everett Arena Pro Shop.

Book a private roller skating event for a birthday party, field trip, or rainout event. Private events only cost $150 an hour. Call (603) 228-2784 or email everettarena@concordnh.gov if interested. Find more information at concordnh.gov/rollerskating.

Movies in the Park

Please note that the July 14 Movie in the Park was moved due to weather. The new date is July 27. You can watch “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” in July and “Bring It On” on Aug. 5. All movies are held in Memorial Field at dusk. Admission is free.

Spotlight on the Cemetery Division

The Cemetery Division is responsible for the operational needs of Concord’s 13 cemeteries. Many of our cemeteries date back to the 1800s, but the city’s oldest cemetery is Old North, which was established in 1750. Old Fort is the second oldest, having been established in 1775.

The Cemetery Division relies on several community organizations and individuals to help get ready for Memorial Day, Veterans Day and the Wreaths Across America event held in December.

We are thankful for our staff and the community volunteers who ensure our cemeteries are well-kept and places of peaceful remembrance.

Related Posts