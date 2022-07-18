Arts and entertainment

Categories presented by New Hampshire Federal Credit Union

After Hours Hangout

Winner: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

Second Place: The Common Man

Runner Up: Chuck’s Barbershop

Runner Up: Kettlehead Brewery

Runner Up: Area 23

Runner Up: Margarita’s

Art Gallery

Winner: Currier Musem of Art

Second Place: Kimball Jenkins

Runner Up: Two Villages Art Society

Runner Up: Newmarket Millspace Gallery

Birthday Party Venue

Winner: Chuckster’s

Second Place: Funspot

Runner Up: McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

Runner Up: Boutwell’s Bowling

Runner Up: Dave & Buster’s

Brewery

Winner: Concord Craft Brewery

Second Place: Lithermans

Runner Up: Henniker Brewey

Runner Up: Kettlehead Brewery

Runner Up: Twin Barns Brewing Co

Cocktails

Winner: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

Second Place: Puritan Backroom

Runner Up: Chuck’s Barbershop

Runner Up: Os Steak and Seafood

Runner Up: The Common Man

Comedy

Winner: Capital Center for the Arts

Second Place: Hatbox Theatre

Runner Up: Headliners Comedy Club

Runner Up: The Flying Monkey

Runner Up: The Colonial Theatre

Community Event

Winner: Market Days

Second Place: Warner Fall Foliage Festival

Runner Up: Rock ‘N Race

Runner Up: Halloween Howl

Runner Up: Concord Multicultural Festival

Runner Up: Midnight Merriment

Live Theatre

Winner: Capitol Center for the Arts

Second Place: Hatbox Theatre

Runner Up: The Colonial Theatre

Runner Up: Bank of NH Stage

Runner Up: The Palace Theatre

Margarita

Winner: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

Second Place: Hermanos

Runner Up: Margarita’s

Runner Up: Casamigos

Runner Up: La Caretta

Movie Theater

Winner: Red River

Second Place: Smitty’s

Runner Up: Barn’z Cinema

Runner Up: Chunkys Manchester

Runner Up: Regal Hooksett

Museum

Winner: McAuliffe-Shepard Discover Center

Second Place: New Hampshire Telephone Museum

Runner Up: Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum

Runner Up: Currier Museum of Art

Runner Up: Strawbery Banke Museum

Music Venue

Winner: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Second Place: Capitol Center for the Arts

Runner Up: Hatbox Theatre

Runner Up: SNHU Arena

Runner Up: Bank of NH Stage

Night Club

Winner: Tandy’s Pub & Grille

Second Place: The Goat Manchester

Runner Up: Molly’s Tavern

Runner Up: Shooter’s Tavern

Runner Up: Tower Hill Tavern

Winery

Winner: La Belle

Second Place: Hermit Woods Winery

Runner Up: Crazy Cat Winery

Runner Up: Black bear vineyard

Runner Up: Gilmanton Winery

