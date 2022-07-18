Arts and entertainment

Categories presented by New Hampshire Federal Credit Union
After Hours Hangout
Winner: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Second Place: The Common Man
Runner Up: Chuck’s Barbershop
Runner Up: Kettlehead Brewery
Runner Up: Area 23
Runner Up: Margarita’s
Art Gallery
Winner: Currier Musem of Art
Second Place: Kimball Jenkins
Runner Up: Two Villages Art Society
Runner Up: Newmarket Millspace Gallery
Birthday Party Venue
Winner: Chuckster’s
Second Place: Funspot
Runner Up: McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center
Runner Up: Boutwell’s Bowling
Runner Up: Dave & Buster’s
Brewery
Winner: Concord Craft Brewery
Second Place: Lithermans
Runner Up: Henniker Brewey
Runner Up: Kettlehead Brewery
Runner Up: Twin Barns Brewing Co
Cocktails
Winner: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Second Place: Puritan Backroom
Runner Up: Chuck’s Barbershop
Runner Up: Os Steak and Seafood
Runner Up: The Common Man
Comedy
Winner: Capital Center for the Arts
Second Place: Hatbox Theatre
Runner Up: Headliners Comedy Club
Runner Up: The Flying Monkey
Runner Up: The Colonial Theatre
Community Event
Winner: Market Days
Second Place: Warner Fall Foliage Festival
Runner Up: Rock ‘N Race
Runner Up: Halloween Howl
Runner Up: Concord Multicultural Festival
Runner Up: Midnight Merriment
Live Theatre
Winner: Capitol Center for the Arts
Second Place: Hatbox Theatre
Runner Up: The Colonial Theatre
Runner Up: Bank of NH Stage
Runner Up: The Palace Theatre
Margarita
Winner: El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Second Place: Hermanos
Runner Up: Margarita’s
Runner Up: Casamigos
Runner Up: La Caretta
Movie Theater
Winner: Red River
Second Place: Smitty’s
Runner Up: Barn’z Cinema
Runner Up: Chunkys Manchester
Runner Up: Regal Hooksett
Museum
Winner: McAuliffe-Shepard Discover Center
Second Place: New Hampshire Telephone Museum
Runner Up: Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum
Runner Up: Currier Museum of Art
Runner Up: Strawbery Banke Museum
Music Venue
Winner: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Second Place: Capitol Center for the Arts
Runner Up: Hatbox Theatre
Runner Up: SNHU Arena
Runner Up: Bank of NH Stage
Night Club
Winner: Tandy’s Pub & Grille
Second Place: The Goat Manchester
Runner Up: Molly’s Tavern
Runner Up: Shooter’s Tavern
Runner Up: Tower Hill Tavern
Winery
Winner: La Belle
Second Place: Hermit Woods Winery
Runner Up: Crazy Cat Winery
Runner Up: Black bear vineyard
Runner Up: Gilmanton Winery