CYPN: Professional comes home

Julia Mehrmann is the July Concord Young Professional of the Month.

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Julia Mehrmann. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Julia Mehrmann

How old are you? 39.

Where do you live? Concord.

Where do you currently work? I own Glow Nails & Beauty in downtown Concord.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? Any time I get to do nail art it really gets me in a good mood. Even the most challenging designs are such an artistic outlet for me. I refer to myself as a “daymaker.” Making someone’s day is the biggest reason I went into this line of work.

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I grew up in Concord and moved back during the pandemic to start my business — a modern nail salon with a focus on elevating the standard for nail care via natural nail health and custom, hand-painted nail art. I’m currently looking for estheticians and nail techs to join my team!

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? Having grown up in Concord, moving back here truly felt like coming home. My kids ride their bikes on the same streets I did growing up. Concord is a wonderful place to raise kids and I’m so happy to be back.

Who is your greatest role model? Definitely my mother. She changed careers before I came into the picture. When she was passed over for a library director position at the Concord Public Library, she decided to shift gears entirely and go to law school. She became a partner at her firm and was a long-time member of the NH Professional Conduct Committee. She was the best possible role model for working hard and being a great mother, which are my two greatest goals in life.

What’s something that’s changed about Concord that you miss? Ballard’s Ice Cream! I used to ride my bike there every night during the summer when I was young. I would love to see another ice cream shop open up in the South End.

What do you like to do for fun? Spending time with my kids, riding my bike, gardening, watching nature programming, and antiquing.

Favorite places to be? Aside from working, I love being at home in my garden. I can also be found at Margaritas at least once a week. My father was a man about town in Concord and his first law office was just across the way in Bicentennial Square. He was a regular at “Tio’s” (now Margarita’s) my whole life, so it feels nice to visit one of his spots.

Favorite movie of all time? Moonstruck.

Who would you really like to meet? Nicolas Cage. Those who know me best will tell you I have an unhealthy obsession with him, but to me he’s perfect.

Join CYPN on Wednesday, July 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for a networking event at one of Concord’s newest cafés! Come check out Teatotaller — Concord’s queer, hipster oasis for tea, coffee and pastry, located right on the corner of Capital Plaza and Main Street. Sign up at concordnhchamber.com/CYPN to join the fun and meet new friends. Email events@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for CYPN email updates.

Related Posts